Technology Other News 18 Mar 2020 Russia spreading fak ...
Technology, In Other News

Russia spreading fake news about coronavirus to worsen crisis in US, Europe, says EU

AFP
Published Mar 18, 2020, 10:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 10:05 pm IST
An internal EU document warned that pro-Kremlin media outlets were promoting disinformation to undermine trust in healthcare systems
Brussels’ warning comes less than a month after US officials said thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts had embarked on a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the virus.
 Brussels’ warning comes less than a month after US officials said thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts had embarked on a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the virus.

Brussels: They did it with the 2016 US elections and allegedly with Brexit, and now Russian players are meddling in the West’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. The European Union on Wednesday said Russia was putting lives at risk with a “significant campaign” to spread false or misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic.

An internal EU document seen by AFP warned that pro-Kremlin media outlets are promoting disinformation about COVID-19 in order to make the crisis worse in the West by undermining trust in healthcare systems.

 

Brussels’ warning comes less than a month after US officials said thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts had embarked on a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the virus.

The EU’s Stratcom East task force, which tackles disinformation emanating from Russia, said it had identified nearly 80 cases of disinformation about coronavirus since January 22.

The EU document, circulated to all 27 member states said, “Pro-Kremlin disinformation messages advance a narrative that Coronavirus is a human creation, weaponised by the West.”

Russia strenuously denied the accusations.

“If there was even a single concrete example, I could comment on it but once again they are just unfounded allegations,” foreign ministry spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Sparking Confusion

The task force said accounts linked to Russia have been pushing disinformation online about coronavirus in English, Spanish, Italian, German and French. Dozens of different, sometimes contradictory narratives, are being pumped out to sow confusion and fear and make it difficult for people to access reliable information about the virus.

“These efforts are in line with the Kremlin’s broader strategy of attempting to subvert European societies from within by exploiting their vulnerabilities and divisions,” the internal document said.

According to researchers working with the task force, the pro-Kremlin sources are not authoring the theories themselves. Instead they are picking up and amplifying conspiracy theories originating elsewhere, such as China, Iran or the US far-right.

‘Playing with lives’

The EU is working closely with its member states as well as other international actors such as NATO and the G7 to try to crack down on disinformation, EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

 “Whoever is spreading the disinformation is essentially playing with people’s lives,” he said. “This needs to be taken into account by the (media) users but also by the providers and by those who are engaged in distributing and forwarding all this wrong information and sowing panic or distrust.”

Major online platforms including Google, Facebook and Twitter are working with national governments and health authorities to stop the spread of disinformation.

But the EU’s internal report said they were still not doing enough to “systematically share data and statistics with researchers and others”.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), russian meddling, fake news, facebook, google, twitter


Latest From Technology

Pressure has mounted on Silicon Valley to use their expertise to fight the deadly virus, after roughly 50 scientists signed an open letter last week calling on them to act

Facebook and Google in talks with Washington to track infections: US media

Filmmakers used RenderMan software in nearly all of the last 47 movies nominated for a visual effects Academy Award. The software was also used in Finding Nemo, which won the Best Animated Feature Oscar. (Photo | Flickr - Ali Harrison)

Software that made Toy Story, Finding Nemo graphics lifelike wins Turing Award

Uber and Ola are reported to have lost as much as 80% of rides but the company has not offered any financial assistance to tide over the crisis. (Photo | Pixabay - Jackson David)

Uber, Lyft suspend shared rides in US, Canada in coronavirus precaution

Facebook is also awarding USD 100 million in grants and ad credits to assist small businesses. (Photo | AP)

Facebook paying USD 1,000 bonus to staff working from home amid corona outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Software that made Toy Story, Finding Nemo graphics lifelike wins Turing Award

Filmmakers used RenderMan software in nearly all of the last 47 movies nominated for a visual effects Academy Award. The software was also used in Finding Nemo, which won the Best Animated Feature Oscar. (Photo | Flickr - Ali Harrison)

Uber, Lyft suspend shared rides in US, Canada in coronavirus precaution

Uber and Ola are reported to have lost as much as 80% of rides but the company has not offered any financial assistance to tide over the crisis. (Photo | Pixabay - Jackson David)

Facebook and Google in talks with Washington to track infections: US media

Pressure has mounted on Silicon Valley to use their expertise to fight the deadly virus, after roughly 50 scientists signed an open letter last week calling on them to act

Facebook paying USD 1,000 bonus to staff working from home amid corona outbreak

Facebook is also awarding USD 100 million in grants and ad credits to assist small businesses. (Photo | AP)

Microsoft Windows 10 OS now running on 1 billion devices globally

According to Microsoft, 100 per cent of Fortune 500 companies and one in seven people around the world use Windows 10 devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham