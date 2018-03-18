Windows 10 update gets HEIF feature and more

The new update rollout will be reaching out globally, keep checking the Check for Update section in the primary Windows 10 settings application.

Microsoft has been rolling out to Windows 10 users; the new update comes with build number 17623 and features few major changes. The big change is supposed to be the support for High-Efficiency File Format (HEIF), which tends to offer superior image quality with advanced compression technology. Apple announced the support for HEIF in macOS High Sierra and iOS 11 that were released last year.In addition to this major feature, Windows is bringing a new way to safely eject the external GPUs, when connected to Windows 10 PCs/laptops through the Thunderbolt 3 port, while gaming. The new update displays the games which tend to run on external GPUs for a better user control in averting the loss of data.

“To safely remove an external graphics card, go to the “Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media” icon and click to eject your GPU. If there are applications running on your external GPU, then a dialog will appear with the applications that are currently running. Close the applications to safely remove the device. If there are no applications currently running on your external graphics device then no dialog will appear and you can safely detach your external GPU,” Microsoft has mentioned on its blog post.

Microsoft has also focused on the privacy options by this update. The update includes new settings that include Inking & Typing and Find my device feature. While the latter feature works similar to Apple’s Find my iPhone/iPad feature, the Inking & Typing allows the company to improve the company’s language recognition and suggestion capabilities. The customers can also make focused choices about their privacy with these added two new features.

The company has also improved its native Windows Defender Application by adding performance improvements and downloading files to host features. You can checkout the full changelog of the new update here. The new update rollout will be reaching out globally, keep checking the Check for Update section in the primary Windows 10 settings application.

