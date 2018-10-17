search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 10:09 am IST
The app began streaming notifications in a cryptic series of alphanumeric characters.
Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on their screens.
 Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on their screens.

YouTube services were restored on Wednesday morning after various platforms of Google-owned video-sharing website experienced a global outage that reportedly lasted around 45 minutes.

"We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know," tweeted Team You Tube.

 

Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on their screens.

Responding to the reports of error and outage, the Team Youtube took to micro-blogging website Twitter and said, "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."

The global outage of YouTube came a day after Twitter users, particularly iOS users, went into a frenzy for about an hour, when the app began streaming notifications in a cryptic series of alphanumeric characters.

Another prominent social media platform, Facebook also faced a security breach a few days back.

One of Google's subsidiaries, Youtube was launched in 2005.

Currently, YouTube is one of the most visited websites on the internet.

Tags: youtube, outage, server




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda Superb Sportline launched at Rs 28.99 lakh

Mechanically the Superb Sportline is identical to the standard Superb.
 

Here's real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan are visiting Dubbo

Edward, Prince of Wales’ first visit to Dubbo in 1920 to pay tribute to residents who served in World War 1 helped transform the then decrepit town. (Photo: AP)
 

Pain following childbirth predicts postpartum depression, study finds

Postpartum depression is in part caused by the dramatic hormonal shifts women experience during and following pregnancy.
 

Australia: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrive in Dubbo for royal tour

Britain's Prince Harry (R) looks on as his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is hugged by student Luke Vincent of Buninyong Public School following the couple's arrival at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo on October 17, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
 

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on their screens.
 

Runny nose dismissed as sinus infection turns out to be rare nasal cancer

It is still not known if the child is doing better after her diagnosis started (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Facebook to say who pays for UK political adverts

Facebook was heavily criticised in the United States for a lax approach to fake news reports and disinformation.

IBM revenue misses as server, software sales slow

IBM’s cognitive software business, which houses artificial intelligence platform Watson, analytics and cybersecurity services, had sales of USD 4.15 billion, down 6 percent from a year earlier.

Google to charge smartphone makers for Google Play

Google is appealing the ruling but said it is complying in the meantime with the new licensing scheme for devices launched after Oct. 29.

Dell maintains plans to go public despite Icahn opposition

“Dell Technologies continues to believe that the proposed offer for DVMT shares ... is fair and in the best interests of DVMT shareholders.

Uber IPO proposals value company at USD 120 billion

Uber has been seeking new avenues of growth, including food delivery services, even as it battles intense competition in its core business of ride hailing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham