Technology Other News 17 Aug 2021 Facebook bans all Ta ...
Technology, In Other News

Facebook bans all Taliban supporting content

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2021, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 2:21 pm IST
The policy will apply for all of its platforms, including its flagship social media network, Instagram and WhatsApp
The company says it has a dedicated team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the insurgent group. (PTI)
 The company says it has a dedicated team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the insurgent group. (PTI)

London: Social media giant Facebook has said that it has banned the Taliban and all content supporting it from its platforms as it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation, according to a media report.

The company says it has a dedicated team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the insurgent group.

 

For years, the Taliban has used social media to spread its messages.

"The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organisation under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them," a Facebook spokesperson told the BBC.

"We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform," the spokesperson said.

 

The social media giant said it does not make decisions about the recognition of national governments but instead follows the "authority of the international community".

Facebook highlighted that the policy applies to all of its platforms, including its flagship social media network, Instagram and WhatsApp.

However, there are reports that the Taliban is using WhatsApp to communicate. Facebook told the BBC that it would take action if it found accounts on the app to be linked to the group.

The brutal war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Kabul before entering the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: facebook ban, taliban takeover


Latest From Technology

Windows 11 testers can now try out one-to-one and group audio or video calling in Microsoft Teams. (ANI Photo)

Windows 11 getting revamped snipping tool, calculator, mail apps

The move comes days after Facebook said its U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. (PTI Photo)

Facebook delays return to office for employees until January

The new Limits feature of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform once turned on, will automatically hide comments and DM requests from people who don't follow the user or who only recently followed them. (PTI Photo)

Instagram announces new features to protect users from online abuse

WhatsApp tells that if you use it to migrate your chat history and then back it up, it'll overwrite any existing backups. (PTI Photo)

WhatsApp will now allow chat history transfers between iOS, Android



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Qualcomm to name its next flagship chipset as Snapdragon 898

Mashable India predicted that if the Snapdragon 898 is to be made on Samsung's 4nm, increased performance and power efficiency will likely get on the cards. (Photo: PTI)

Significance of digital education stressed

Satish Chandra, special chief secretary, higher education, government of Andhra Pradesh, said that 3,000 colleges and 17 universities with 12 lakhs students in the higher education sector were affected due to the pandemic. — Representational image

WhatsApp to let users join group calls after they start

Joinable calls will still be end-to-end encrypted. (Photo: AFP)

WhatsApp faces glitches for over one hour

Many people have complained that they could not download photos or forwarded videos at 10 pm. The issue got resolved after one hour. (Representational image: AFP)

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked in Uttar Pradesh over distorted India map

Twitter is already engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->