Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Technology Other News 17 Jun 2019 Mobile apps, website ...
Technology, In Other News

Mobile apps, websites are hot routes for betting now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHAITHANYA JAYENDRA T.
Published Jun 17, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Reduce chances of punters, bookies getting caught easily.
Fans celebrate while watching the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at a pub in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. (Photo: Pavan)
 Fans celebrate while watching the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at a pub in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. (Photo: Pavan)

Hyderabad: Technology is a boon for bookies and punters, who cannot keep away from betting money on sports, especially when it is a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

With the police busting the gangs organising betting through traditional methods, bookies operating in the city have almost shut shop and taken to the internet as a safer platform to run their illegal betting rackets.

 

Mobile applications and websites are now hot routes for punters too, as there is less chance of being caught.

The India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match played in England on Sunday saw huge betting rates.

India being the favourite team, punters placing bets on Pakistan’s winning chances were offered huge profits, at a rate two-and-a-half times more.

Apps and websites allow punters to bet money online and get the money back online, cutting out the need to call bookies to place their bets.

In the mobile applications which are mostly maintained by bookies living abroad, punters only have to register themselves and place bets.

On winning, the money is directly credited into the accounts app wallets which they can redeem later.

Though some applications do not allow the residents of certain states, including Telangana state, to participate in the betting, many are still usable.

Telangana state, Odisha and Nagaland have banned online betting. However, illegal activity is still very active.

Some applications require users to submit copies of their identification cards and bank details for verification.

Some applications, however, do not have any such restriction, allowing punters from states that have banned betting to participate.

The Hyderabad police recently arrested two persons who were organising betting in the city during the Indian Premier League matches.

The accused persons were following the betting rates on mobile apps and running the racket by accepting bets through phone calls and collecting money in person.

“The organisers as well as punters are indulging in betting online and most of them who operated earlier from the city are now not in the state, but are still active in other states.

“The money transactions are all made online and are not easy to track, unlike the traditional methods,” said a senior police official from the Special Operations Team on Sunday.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: bookies, india and pakistan, betting rackets, icc 2019 world cup, mobile applications
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Technology

The Apple iPhone arriving in late September. (Photo: Hasan Kaymak Innovations)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Apple iPhone 11 launch date leaked

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 is supposed to be a budget tablet. (Photo: AP)

Samsung to demolish Apple iPad with two exciting tablets

The device sports a 6.60inch full HD display.

This OPPO Reno is going to be an attention grabber!

It is possible that Xiaomi may bring and include other Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones into the existing list.

Good news Xiaomi fans! Your device will support Android Q



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest Indian captain was not out

Sunday's incident, however, saw Kohli's standing among opposition fans at the World Cup rise again.(Photo: AFP)
 

Next-gen Honda City spied

The 2020 Honda City will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.
 

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

Before India took on its arch-rivals, people from across the border have already started bombarding each other with advertisements to show their domination. The latest to enter the trolling group is the famous condom brand Durex India. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)
 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bumble owner to spend USD 100 million on dating apps

Shares of Match Group edged 0.8 per cent lower in afternoon trading.

Tech tool aims to predict global water conflicts before they happen

It then analyses the information with data from governments, international bodies and research organizations to identify hotspots of potential conflict.

EU calls for more data from online platforms in fight against fake news

The European Union said online platforms must do more to combat disinformation.

Facebook invests in Meesho

The app facilitates an innovative three-way marketplace enabling resellers, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and micro-entrepreneurs across India to connect with potential buyers.

Huawei delays global launch of foldable phone by three months

Huawei will delay the launch of its much-touted foldable 5G Mate X smartphone by three months. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham