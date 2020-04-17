Technology Other News 17 Apr 2020 You can opt not to h ...
Technology, In Other News

You can opt not to have Zoom calls routed through China, but only if you pay

AFP
Published Apr 17, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Amid concerns over information passing through China where it might be subject to snooping, users of the free app have no such protection
India this week banned the use of Zoom for government remote meetings, saying it “is not a safe platform.” (Photo | AFP)
 India this week banned the use of Zoom for government remote meetings, saying it "is not a safe platform." (Photo | AFP)

San Francisco: Videoconferencing platform Zoom is rolling out a number of measures meant to stem criticism over how it has handled security as users flock to the application during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan laid out steps Wednesday that the company is taking against problems such as data hacking and harassment by individuals who crash sessions in what is referred to as “Zoombombing.”

 

By week’s end, paid account holders will be able to select which regions their data is routed through during their sessions in a move apparently aimed at concerns over information passing through China where it might be subject to snooping.

“As a reminder, meeting servers in China have always been geofenced with the goal of ensuring that meeting data of users outside of China stays outside of China,” Zoom said in an online post.

The Silicon Valley startup also said that it is working with cyber-security firm Luta Security to overhaul processes and its “bug bounty” program that pays rewards to researchers who find security flaws in its operations.

Zoom also addressed a recent report that users’ log-in information was being sold by criminals on the “dark web.”

The credentials were likely stolen elsewhere on the internet, or by malicious code slipped into people’s computers, according to Zoom advisor Alex Stamos, former chief of security at Facebook.

It is not uncommon for hackers to take passwords and account names pilfered in data breaches and then check whether people use them for other online services.

Zoom said it is building systems to “detect whether people are trying out username and password pairings and block them from trying again.”

Improvements to Zoom security also include a toolbar to easily access features such as locking chats from strangers and making meeting password requirements a default setting.

“To successfully scale a video-heavy platform to such a size with no appreciable downtime and in the space of weeks is literally unprecedented in the history of the internet,” Stamos said in a post.

“The related security challenges are fascinating.”

India this week banned the use of Zoom for government remote meetings, saying it “is not a safe platform.”

The New York school system has also banned the videoconferencing platform based on security concerns.

Prosecutors from several US states are meanwhile investigating the company’s privacy and security practices, and the FBI has warned of Zoom sessions being hijacked.

According to Yuan, the number of people taking part in Zoom meetings daily eclipsed 200 million in March, up from just 10 million at the end of last year.

If you download the Aarogya Setu app, your phone will take note of your location every 15 minutes and only share the information with the Government server if you test positive. 

Should you download Aarogya Setu?

The Swiss-based Libra association, which includes Facebook and a variety of partners, said a shift to using individual currencies was made after hearing comments and complaints on its original proposal.

Facebook's Libra revamped with single currency, multi-currency digital coins

Conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus and the vaccines being developed to prevent it still pop up daily on Facebook. (Photo | AP)

Facebook to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes, in bid to curb misinformation

Delivery vans of the e-commerce companies will need permission from authorities to ply on roads. (Photo | AFP)

Get phones, TVs, clothing, stationery delivered by Amazon, Flipkart from April 20



You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

"Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference," says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
Should you download Aarogya Setu?

If you download the Aarogya Setu app, your phone will take note of your location every 15 minutes and only share the information with the Government server if you test positive. 

Robots and drones pick up delivery jobs in the West as humans face coronavirus risk

Resident Carole Feldman takes out her order from a Starship Technologies delivery robot as neighbors look on April 8, 2020 in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Washington, DC. (Photo | AFP)

Mahindra now produces face shields, other medical supplies in its Detroit auto plant

Other aspiration boxes can fog, but the version from the windshield material won't. It also is collapsible with six of the Mahindra-designed boxes taking up the space of a traditional one, a report said. (Photo | Mahindra)

Facebook to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes, in bid to curb misinformation

Conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus and the vaccines being developed to prevent it still pop up daily on Facebook. (Photo | AP)

Facebook's Libra revamped with single currency, multi-currency digital coins

The Swiss-based Libra association, which includes Facebook and a variety of partners, said a shift to using individual currencies was made after hearing comments and complaints on its original proposal.
