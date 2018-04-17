WhatsApp: Trick to schedule your WhatsApp messages and more

WhatsApp is no doubt one of the world's most popular messaging platform with over 1.5 billion monthly active users. While WhatsApp allows you to send your messages, photos and videos, instantly, there are times when you want your message to be delivered at just the right moment.

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages. Moreover, the feature might not be on the top criteria for some users, but for people with a tendency to forget important events and dates will surely like this feature.

On Google Play store, one will find a lot of apps floating around which lets you schedule your messages. Here, we will be talking about SKEDit app that lets you schedule WhatsApp messages, text messages, send automatic emails, schedule Facebook posts and set call reminders, without you having to lift a finger!

So how does it work?

First of all, one needs to download and install SKEDit: Auto scheduling app from Google Play store. After launching the app, you need to create an account which you can even sign in with your Facebook account.

After logging into your account, tap on either 'WhatsApp Business' or 'WhatsApp' icon. The app will prompt a query requesting 'accessibility' permission. Additionally, apart from scheduling WhatsApp messages, you also get the option to schedule the post on Facebook, a text message, an email or a call.

After granting the app permission to access data, you can create and schedule a post or a message by selecting a date and time. SKEDit will automate sharing or message without further user action. There is also an option to repeat a message if needed. One can also set a scheduled reminder instead of an automatic submission.

With inputs from AndroidGadgetHacks

