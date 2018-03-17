search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Facebook slammed for listing child porn

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2018, 9:43 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 10:12 am IST
A video search on Facebook ended up in resulting porn search suggestions as auto suggestion.
It was unclear about why Facebook was suggesting these keywords, even though the search did not result in any of the said videos, given that Facebook does not allow any type of pornography on its platform.
 It was unclear about why Facebook was suggesting these keywords, even though the search did not result in any of the said videos, given that Facebook does not allow any type of pornography on its platform.

A few days ago, Facebook was slammed for showing up child porn as an auto-suggested video on its search. The social media giant later removed the offensive predictions and removed them, and also apologised for the same.

A few days ago, Facebook’s search engine went on a weird route — typing ‘video of’ in the search bar of Facebook listed a few videos that were not appreciated by the users. The search term pulls up a list of auto-suggested keywords by various users. As reported by Motherboard, the search engine also threw up auto-suggested videos such as ‘video of girl sucking dick under water,’ ‘video of sexual’ and ‘video of minor.’

 

FBPORNA Facebook user takes to Twitter with a screenshot showing up the disturbing search result.

The search bar auto-completes words (similar to searching on Google) and listed up bizarre keywords used by users around the world. The matter was reported to Facebook, who took immediate action and fixed the issue. Many who faced the issue took screenshots and took to the social platform to slam Facebook for its unethical suggestions. Below is a screenshot by Sarah Emerson (Motherboard) who tried the search term and faced similar results. The Managing Editor of Motherboard also managed to see search results listed on the search bar’s auto-suggestion feature which did not relate to any of his Facebook or internet activity.

Facebook issue

Facebook issue

It was unclear about why Facebook was suggesting these keywords, even though the search did not result in any of the said videos, given that Facebook does not allow any type of pornography on its platform. “We do not allow sexually explicit imagery, and we are committed to keeping such content off of our site,” said Facebook in a statement to The Guardian

The same issue was also spotted in Spanish searches for ‘videos de,’ reported NY Magazine.

Users who faced this bizarre moment took to Twitter against Facebook and the company apologised later. “As soon as we became aware of these offensive predictions we removed them. Facebook search predictions are representative of what people may be searching for on Facebook and are not necessarily reflective of actual content on the platform,” Facebook told The Guardian in a statement. Facebook said they are investigating the matter.

Facebook was also in the news for another bad moment where it was slammed for a survey which asked users whether pedophiles should be allowed to proposition children for sexual pictures on the website.  Facebook later said that the survey was a mistake and Facebook had no intention of allowing the behavior. Facebook’s VP for Product stated that they run surveys to understand how the community thinks about how Facebook sets policies.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: facebook, child abuse, adult search




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exercise helps improve depression symptoms, asthma for obese adults: Study

There is a tendency by doctors to rely on pharmacological treatment and neglect non-pharmacological interventions. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Moto G6, Moto E5 leak reveals major specifications

The smartphones were speculated to make their debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, but they didn't show up. (Photo: DroidLife)
 

Video: Bangladesh edge out Lanka in bad-tempered T20, enter 2018 Nidahas Trophy final

Drama unfolded when Mustafizur Rahman missed two bouncers from Isuru Udana in the final over and was run out but the Bangladesh players contested the call, saying it was a no ball due to its height. (Photo: AFP)
 

Athleisure trends to blame for rise in 'designer vaginas'

Labiaplasty ties into grooming trends where women want everything to be clean and neat and streamlined. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mohammed Shami’s claim about Hasin Jahan’s 1st marriage an afterthought: her lawyer

"Shami has not made this allegation earlier when an FIR was registered against him; this has come as an afterthought. He was aware of everything before marriage," said Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

The skeleton, now on show in the French city of Lyon to possible buyers such as museums or private collectors before the June 4 auction, is estimated to be worth between 1.2 million and 1.8 million euros. (Representational image/Pixabay).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jio DTH set-top box SMS scam on the rise, stealing bank credentials

Scamsters have been taking advantage of these rumoured services and they have been exploiting Jio’s hype to perform cyber crimes.

South India enjoys fastest fixed broadband Internet: Report

Karnataka is the fastest among in states in fixed broadband speeds. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including US

Facebook Lite was designed to work in areas with slower or limited internet connections.

US tech companies win changes in bill to limit China access to technology

Among the companies lobbying for the changes were Google parent Alphabet, Facebook, IBM Corp, Intel Corp, Qualcomm and a long list of other hardware and software companies.

Chinese-speaking APT actor caught spying on pharmaceutical organisations

RAT usage in attacks against pharmaceutical organisations indicates that sophisticated APT actors are showing an increased interest in capitalising on the healthcare sector.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham