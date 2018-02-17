search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

FIFA 2018, Bitcoin among 2017’s spam and phishing topics: Kaspersky

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
The report mentions that criminals have been following a global agenda, using hot topics such as FIFA 2018 and Bitcoin to fool and steal.
The average amount of spam in 2017 decreased to 56.63 per cent, which is 1.68 percentage points less than in 2016. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The average amount of spam in 2017 decreased to 56.63 per cent, which is 1.68 percentage points less than in 2016. (Photo: Pixabay)

Spammers have shown themselves to be thoughtful actors, instantly monitoring global issues and major events around the globe with one main purpose – to capture and capitalise on their victim’s attention. Kaspersky Lab’s ongoing research on spam and phishing activities confirms the methods used by spammers are effective, due to users’ decreasing attention and increasing unconditional trust. These factors, combined, mean that people are more likely to follow false instructions.

While in 2017 the world has been intensively preparing for FIFA 2018, spammers have been actively spreading related emails. Thus, they’ve been sending victims fraudulent messages with official logos of the event, including organisers and sponsor brand information, and notifying users about lottery wins and even promising them free tickets.

 

Another hot spam and phishing topic in 2017 was cryptocurrency - as Bitcoin’s price has drastically increased. Kaspersky Lab researchers have previously recorded a growth in blockchain-themed tricks in the third quarter of 2017. By the end of the year, an extensive arsenal of spammer tools was noted.

According to Kaspersky Lab’s discoveries, criminals have been using tricks such as websites disguised as cryptocurrency exchanges, fake services offering cloud mining, i.e. the use of specialised data centres for rent. But in all cases, users became the victims — losing money instead of earning any. In more traditional fraud schemes, such as fake lottery winnings, criminals have also started to use Bitcoin as bait, and in addition to targeted address databases advertised through spam, databases with emails for cryptocurrency users have been also offered for purchase, promising great opportunities.

Moreover, criminals have distributed different types of malware in spam emails, under the guise of utilities for earning Bitcoins, or instructions for cryptocurrency trading. However, importantly, Cryptolockers, whose creators demanded a Bitcoin ransom, have been detected in spam letters less than in the previous year.

Overall, the average amount of spam in 2017 decreased to 56.63 per cent, which is 1.68 percentage points less than in 2016. At the same time, the number of the phishing attacks increased – the Kaspersky Lab Anti-Phishing system was triggered 246,231,645 times on the computers of Kaspersky Lab users, which is nearly 59 per cent higher than in 2016.

“Though In 2017 we saw a slight decrease in spam activities, throughout the year spammers haven’t missed any reason to steal users’ personal information, keeping their eyes on what’s happening in the world. As sports events such as upcoming FIFA World Cup or others take place, their activity will only increase,” said Darya Gudkova, Spam Analyst Expert at Kaspersky Lab.

“Moreover, in 2018 we expect further development and growth of cryptocurrency-related spam and phishing - with more cryptocurrency diversity besides Bitcoin, which was widely used in the previous year, and with 'pump and dump' schemes.

Other important trends and statistics in 2017, highlighted by Kaspersky Lab researchers, include the following:

  • The most popular source of spam was the USA (13.21 per cent), followed by China (11.25 per cent) and Vietnam (9.85 per cent). Others in the top 10 include India, Germany, Russia, Brazil, France, and Italy.
  • The country most targeted by malicious mailshots was Germany (16.25 per cent), showing a slight increase of 2.12 percentage points compared to 2016. Others in the top 10 include China, Russia, Japan, UK, Italy, Brazil, Vietnam, France, and UAE.
  • The largest percentage of users affected by phishing was in Brazil (29.02 per cent). Overall, 15.9 per cent unique users of Kaspersky Lab products worldwide were attacked by phishing.

Therefore, it’s recommended that home users should install a reliable secure solution, such as Kaspersky Total Security, which is able to detect and block phishing attacks and spam in standalone email clients. Businesses are recommended to use security solutions with dedicated functionality aimed at detecting and blocking phishing, malicious attachments and spam.

Tags: kaspersky, spam, malware, cybersecurity




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A1: Which is a better midrange Xiaomi?

The Mi A1 is for geeks whereas the Redmi Note 5 is a better all-rounder.
 

Virat Kohli upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly, will score 62 ODI hundreds: Sehwag

While the talismanic right-hander has drawn comparisons with many greats of the game, Sehwag feels it too early to jump into the debate. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

1More Triple Driver (Apple) review: Well-defined audio delivery

These headphones definitely sound great and completely justify the price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

WhatsApp to go ahead with 'full feature' money transfer service in India

Four banks will join United Payments Interface (UPI) - which powers the payments service - for WhatsApp, NPCI said.

Malicious cyber activity cost US up to $109 billion in 2016: White House report

The report quoted the US intelligence community as saying the main foreign culprits responsible for much cyber activity against US targets are Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Facebook loses Belgian privacy case, faces fine of up to $125 million

Facebook, which will be fined 250,000 euros a day or up to 100 million euros if it does not comply with the court’s judgment, said in a statement it would appeal the ruling.

Facebook faces big challenge to prevent future US election meddling

Social media companies, especially Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, have been under heavy pressure to find ways of stopping what is often referred to as “information warfare” on their services.

Google image download issue has Getty happy, others angered

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices. (Representative image/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham