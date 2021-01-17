Technology Other News 17 Jan 2021 Cochin Airport commi ...
Technology, In Other News

Cochin Airport commissions floating solar power plants

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2021, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 2:12 pm IST
The current total installed capacity helps it to produce around 1.60L units of power against consumption of around at 1.30L units per day
The plants covering a total area of one acre are connected to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power grid, CIAL said in a release. (Image: Facebook/CochinInternationalAirport)
 The plants covering a total area of one acre are connected to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power grid, CIAL said in a release. (Image: Facebook/CochinInternationalAirport)

Kochi: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), which became the worlds first solar-powered airport in 2015, on Sunday added another feather to its cap, commissioning two floating solar power plants in Kerala.

With the installation of the plants with a capacity of 452 KWh over two artificial lakes, the airport's total installed capacity has risen to 40 MWp helping it to produce around 1.60 lakh units of power a day against per day consumption of around at 1.30 lakh units, the CIAL said.

 

"CIALs trysts with the experiments in producing green energy achieved another milestone with this installation as the company has introduced cost-effective high-density polyethylene floats; using French technology, upon which 1300 photovoltaic panels were mounted and laid over two artificial lakes located in the 130-acre CIAL golf course", it said.

The plants covering a total area of one acre are connected to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power grid, CIAL said in a release.

The pre-commissioning trials showed that these panels, which cost around Rs 2 crore to the company, were producing power with maximum output efficiency among the eight solar power plants installed by CIAL at various locations in the airport premises, the company said.

 

CIAL founder managing director V J Kurian attributed the success of the plants to the companys relentless efforts in bringing in new technologies and its working philosophy at par with global standards.

"CIAL has been reinventing itself since its formative days. One of our innovations which proved that relying upon green energy is possible even for the high energy consumers like an airport has won us the champions of the earth award instituted by the United Nations. We are committed to the protection of nature and trying our best to reduce the carbon footprints," he said.

 

The company successfully executed the idea of Total Sustainability Management (TSM) in its golf course where treated water from the sewage treatment plant of the airport is used for water harvesting with the help of 12 artificial lakes.

The water from these lakes are used for irrigating the lawns of the golf course and now, with the installation of the floating power plants, it has leapt one more step forward in TSM.

The technical assistance for the floating plants was provided by French company CIEL TERRA.

French Ambassador to India Immanuel Lenain had visited the floating plants last month and expressed his satisfaction.

 

CIAL said it aims to become the second largest power producer in the state after KSEB, adding a 12 MWp plant was being completed at Payyannur in Kannur district.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: cochin internationla airport, solar panel, floating solar panels, kerala state electricity board, kseb, ciel terra
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Technology

Whatsapp said it was moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. (AFP)

WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid severe criticism

A copy of the petition, seen by Reuters, said Whatsapp was jeopardizing national security by sharing, transmitting and storing user data in another country with the information thus governed by foreign laws. (Representative Photo:AFP)

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy

Brian Acton said Signal was working to improve its video and group chat functions, allowing it to compete better with WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and other conferencing apps that have become vital to day-to-day life over the past year. (Representational Photo: twitter @signalapp)

Signal to ramp up hiring after WhatsApp controversy drives download surge

Google said on January 8, 2021 that it had pulled the Parler app from its mobile store for allowing

US Capitol Hill siege: Google pulls Parler from app shop for 'egregious content'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid severe criticism

Whatsapp said it was moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. (AFP)

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy

A copy of the petition, seen by Reuters, said Whatsapp was jeopardizing national security by sharing, transmitting and storing user data in another country with the information thus governed by foreign laws. (Representative Photo:AFP)

No one person can influence content on Facebook, India chief says about Ankhi Das

“While people can have points of view, they can have leanings, the system is designed to make sure no one person can influence the outcomes, let alone have any unilateral decision making power on this aspect,” Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan said. (Photo | Pixabay)

Robotic technology deployed by Air India to disinfect aircraft interiors

The robotic device disinfecting seats in an aircraft (Photo: ANI)

China moves to sanction American entities after US bans TikTok, WeChat

An announcement by China’s Ministry of Commerce that came after US's decision to ban WeChat and TikTok did not mention any specific foreign entities that could be targeted. But it said the new system would consider sanctions on entities whose activities “harm China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests” or violate “internationally accepted economic and trade rules”. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham