LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology Other News 16 Apr 2019 US to press allies t ...
Technology, In Other News

US to press allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in Prague meeting: sources

REUTERS
Published Apr 16, 2019, 10:24 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 10:24 am IST
The issue is crucial because of 5G’s leading role in internet-connected products ranging from self-driving cars and smart cities.
The United States has been meeting with allies in recent months to warn them Washington believes Huawei’s equipment could be used by the Chinese state to spy.
 The United States has been meeting with allies in recent months to warn them Washington believes Huawei’s equipment could be used by the Chinese state to spy.

The United States will push its allies at a meeting in Prague next month to adopt shared security and policy measures that will make it more difficult for China’s Huawei to dominate 5G telecommunications networks, according to people familiar with the matter and documents were seen by Reuters.

The event and broader US campaign to limit the role of Chinese telecommunications firms in the build-out of 5G networks comes as Western governments grapple with the national security implications of moving to 5G, which promises to be at least 100 times faster than the current 4G networks.

 

The issue is crucial because of 5G’s leading role in internet-connected products ranging from self-driving cars and smart cities to augmented reality and artificial intelligence. If the underlying technology for 5G connectivity is vulnerable then it could allow hackers to exploit such products to spy or disrupt them.

The United States has been meeting with allies in recent months to warn them Washington believes Huawei’s equipment could be used by the Chinese state to spy. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Officials from more than 30 countries will meet May 2-3 to agree on security principles for next-generation telecoms networks, said Robert Kahofer, chief of cabinet at Czech cybersecurity agency NUKIB.

A US official familiar with the plan said the Prague meeting marks a strategic shift in how the US government plans to urge allies to drop Huawei and other 5G vendors in the future, which Washington believes pose a risk to national security. The official described the approach as “softer.”

A Huawei spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. US proposals for the Prague meeting urge governments and operators to consider the legal environment in a vendor’s country, how much state support a company receives, transparency of corporate structure, and trustworthiness of equipment. It also calls on partners to prioritize security and work together on investigations into cyber attacks aimed at 5G architecture.

The documents do not mention Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker, by name, but US officials said they hoped it would provide the “intellectual framework” needed for other countries to effectively bar Chinese vendors. In August, US President Donald Trump signed a bill that barred the US government itself from using Huawei and ZTE Corp equipment.

“The goal is to agree upon a set of shared principles that would ensure the security of next-generation telecommunications networks,” said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The Prague conference has been organized by the Czech foreign ministry with support from NUKIB, said Kahofer. The foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Delegations from all of the European Union’s 28 member states, as well as the European Commission, NATO and around eight other countries including the United States and Australia are expected to attend, Kahofer said.

China and Russia have not been invited, he added, but stressed that the event was not “an anti-Huawei or anti-China conference.” Europe has emerged as a key battleground for the future of 5G, with the United States pushing allies and partners to bar Chinese vendors but European governments wary of the trade and economic consequences of angering Beijing.

Internet service providers have also warned that banning Huawei would incur huge costs and delay the rollout of 5G by years. A senior US cybersecurity official said last week Washington wanted European governments to adopt “risk-based security frameworks”, citing recent moves in Germany to implement stricter security standards for all 5G vendors, and that doing so would effectively rule out using Huawei and ZTE.

“The United States welcomes engagement from partners and allies to discuss ways that we can work together ensuring that our 5G networks are reliable and secure,” said White House National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis. Officials in Britain, which last month exposed new security flaws in Huawei equipment but says it has found no evidence of Chinese state interference, have also spoken of “raising security across the board” for 5G. The European Commission said in March that EU nations would be required to share data on 5G cybersecurity risks and produce measures to tackle them by the end of the year.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: huawei, us, 5g, china


Latest From Technology

Spotify had 116 million ad-supported users and 96 million paying subscribers as of February 2019.

Spotify shares fall on report Amazon in talks to launch ad-supported music offering

The European parliament will vote on April 17, in a plenary session in which a simple majority would be needed to block the Commission’s proposal.

German bosses urge government to stop EU proposal on connected cars

Private equity firms are seeking partnerships with pension funds to bump up the valuation of assets without having to seek a market listing.

Spotify prompts Nordic pension funds to add private equity to playlists

Microsoft admitted that hackers were able to access accounts for months earlier this year and they could have viewed not only account addresses.

Microsoft admits Outlook.com hackers accessed email accounts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Force Gurkha Xtreme gets ABS, priced at Rs 13.30 lakh

Force Gurkha Xtreme is available in 3-door version only.
 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Spotify prompts Nordic pension funds to add private equity to playlists

Private equity firms are seeking partnerships with pension funds to bump up the valuation of assets without having to seek a market listing.

Microsoft admits Outlook.com hackers accessed email accounts

Microsoft admitted that hackers were able to access accounts for months earlier this year and they could have viewed not only account addresses.

Braking issues: Lyft pulls electric bikes in three US cities

The company’s bike share division is working to replace about 3,000 pedal-assist bikes in New York.

World's largest plane makes first flight

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.

Uber reveals strong growth, huge losses ahead of IPO

Drivers complain about declining earnings, and they can easily switch between platforms, making it difficult for either company to further reduce driver costs and keep fares cheap for passengers. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham