search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur stars as India bowl out hosts for 204
 
Technology, In Other News

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 6:06 pm IST
Google has removed the ‘View Image’ button from Google Images in view of protecting creators’ copyrights and credits.
Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)

You saw some crazy concept car on the Internet somewhere and decide it as your next desktop wallpaper. The procedure to get a good high-resolution photo for nothing — head to Google Images, click on the photo you like and press the ‘View Image’ button to open it in another tab and save it as a wallpaper. However, head over to Google Images and follow the above steps once again — you won’t see the ‘View Image’ button anymore. Yes, that’s not a glitch but Google’s way of securing copyrights and generating revenue for websites that host those images.

“Today we're launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the web pages they're on,” wrote Google in a Tweet. However, The ‘Visit Page’ button remains, encouraging users to visit the source website. What this essentially means that in order to download a sought-after photo from the Internet, Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. It is also supposed to help with protecting copyrights and licenses of professional photographers and publishers.

 

Google imagesYou can still download images for free with this clever trick. Right click on image and click on 'Open image in new tab'. Right-click and save it on the desktop.

However, if you’re worried about the difficulties that Google has implemented in its image search engine, then fret not — there’s still a way to get your photos in the old way on PCs. Simply click on your favourite photo, right-click on it and select the ‘Open image in new tab’ button. The image will open in another tab from where you can do your standard ‘Right-click-to-save-as’ procedure. Most of you must have been following this procedure, which is why the removal of the button might not bother you. After all, Google still favours its users and it only requires them to be slightly smart.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on FacebookTwitter

Also trending on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science:

Will Elon Musk's Tesla sportscar collide with Earth?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: A Redmi Note 4 fortified with new display and camera 

Redmi Note 5 Pro first impressions/hands-on: Smart cameras, swift performance and more

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) review: Note 8's admirable, affordable derivative

Tags: google, images




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma

The researchers plan to study the biological processes through which sex hormones might play a role in asthma and allergy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Expert suggests Florida shooter may have fetal alcohol syndrome

The disorder causes difficulty in communication and language, problems with abstract concept and impaired short term memory (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Elon Musk's sports car collide with Earth?

Elon Musk had tweeted out soon after the launch that the car had overshot the trajectory by a few points and was instead headed into the asteroid belt.
 

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Blade flies off from lawnmower slicing teenager's head in half

The police are investigating her death and it isn’t clear who was responsible for the maintenance of the mower (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Clumsy burglar accidentally knocks down his partner in failed robbery

Shanghai police even mocked the clumsy robbers (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Windows 10 will get faster with a new update soon

Microsoft clearly states that the systems will experience increased power input and will alter other power-based parameters as well. (Representative Image: Pexels)

Samsung's Oreo update is buggy, rolled back for newer release soon

SamMobile says that the new Oreo build is expected to be available for download soon.

Kissht launches "Scan and Pay Later" credit wallet in India

The product is being launched with all existing merchant partners and brands such as Dell, Prestige, Intex, Caratlane and others.

M-tech feature phone with boom box speaker launched

The phone draws its power from a 2800mAh battery and is said to offer up to 12 hours of talk time and 300 hours standby time.

Videocon WallCam unveils mobile vehicle surveillance solution

The solution is available in 13 variants of Mobile DVRs and three variants of HD cameras as per requirements of various customer segments.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham