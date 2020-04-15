Technology Other News 15 Apr 2020 DRDO’s COVID s ...
Technology, In Other News

DRDO’s COVID sample collection kiosk eliminates need for PPE, manual disinfection

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Apr 15, 2020, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 5:02 pm IST
Healthcare workers can collect samples from outside a booth, protected by a screen from the potential carrier of the contagion inside
The Kiosk is designed for automatic disinfection, once again eliminating the need for human personnel from coming in contact with a possibly contaminated environment. Sprayers with disinfectant solution, water and UV lights are used to sanitise the booth.
 The Kiosk is designed for automatic disinfection, once again eliminating the need for human personnel from coming in contact with a possibly contaminated environment. Sprayers with disinfectant solution, water and UV lights are used to sanitise the booth.

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a COVid SAmple Collection Kiosk (COVSACK) to enable health care workers to collect samples for testing from persons suspected to have been infected, without coming into direct contact with them.

Covsack does away with the need for health workers to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while collecting oral samples of people coming in for Covid testing. 

 

The Kiosk is designed for automatic disinfection, once again eliminating the need for human personnel from coming in contact with a possibly contaminated environment. Sprayers with disinfectant solution, water and UV lights are used to sanitise the booth.

How it works

A person who arrives for testing enters the kiosk from where their oral oral swabs are collected by healthcare workers outside the chamber. A screen protects the healthcare worker from droplets that might be emitted by the breath, cough or sneeze of a potential carrier of the contagion. 

The auto-disinfection sprayers mounted in the kiosk spray 1% sodium hypochlorite solution for a period of 1 minute to sanitise the walls, gloves and insides of the chamber, after the person being tested exits. The automated system then flushes the cabin with water from the inbuilt sprayers after which it disperses UV light  to complete the disinfection process. 

After this, the next person is allowed in for sample collection.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus testing, sanitisation chambers, personal protective equipment, healthcare workers, defence research and development organisation (drdo)


Latest From Technology

The project requires participants to perform a recording of breathing sounds, cough sounds, sustained phonation of vowel sounds and a counting exercise. The entire response requires about five minutes of recording time.

IISc working on tool for COVID-19 detection based on cough, speech sounds

The OnePlus 8 Pro with quad camera is available in Glacial Green, Ultramine Blue and Onyx Black.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launched at Rs 53,000 and Rs 68,000

A Google map showing the location of grocery stores in a Bengaluru locality

Now find grocery stores and restaurants on Google Pay’s Nearby Spot

Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Ingrid van Engelshoven attends a video conference in The Hague with European Ministers on April 14, 2020, during the worldwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo | AFP)

Zoom security woes worsen: 500,000 Zoom accounts sold on dark web, says report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Shop hit by lockdown? Now easily create a delivery app with Builder.ai Studio Store

The first apps on Studio Store will be suitable for grocery stores, garment boutiques and florists.

Now find grocery stores and restaurants on Google Pay’s Nearby Spot

A Google map showing the location of grocery stores in a Bengaluru locality

IISc working on tool for COVID-19 detection based on cough, speech sounds

The project requires participants to perform a recording of breathing sounds, cough sounds, sustained phonation of vowel sounds and a counting exercise. The entire response requires about five minutes of recording time.

Competing with ‘unsafe’ Zoom, videoconferencing on Microsoft's Teams skyrockets

Videoconferencing has become de rigueur for work and social life as people around the world hunker down at home to avoid spreading the deadly coronavirus. (Photo | Microsoft Teams)

Study on techies says 99.8pc of IT workforce incapable of working from home

About 12.7 per cent of the IT workforce comprises employees who thrive on their social interactions and as a result, work from home is a challenge for them, the study by SCIKEY MindMatch
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham