Army bans Aarogya Setu Covid app use in operational areas in cybersecurity precaution

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PAWAN BALI
Published Apr 15, 2020, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 8:29 pm IST
Soldiers have also been told not save the ranks of others in their contact lists, and to ensure their phones have antivirus protection
 Existing cyber security policies on usage of mobile phones must be adhered to by army personnel while using the Aarogya Setu app, the soldiers were informed. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian army has asked its personnel not to use the Covid-19 contact-tracing app “Aarogya Setu” in the office premises, operational areas and sensitive locations.

While Indian army has advised its personnel, veterans and families to download the Aarogya Setu app, it has also asked them to follow cyber security precautions.

 

Aarogya Setu is a mobile app developed by the ministry of electronics and Information Technology to help citizens identify their risk of contracting Covid-19.

“Existing cyber security policies on usage of mobile phones must be adhered to by army personnel while using the Aarogya Setu app,” the soldiers were informed, said sources..

The Indian Army has asked its personnel to only switch on the location services and Bluetooth features of the Aarogya Setu app while visiting public places, engaged in managing "isolation centres", while on call for COVID-19 related assistance to civil authorities and while out of cantonments or military stations for essential administrative duties.

They have also been told not to disclose their service identity including rank and appointment. The contact list of the user should not contain any reference to rank appointment or service. The Army personnel have been advised to keep their mobile operating systems updated and to install antivirus protection on their cell phones.

The Aarogya Setu app has crossed the 5 crore user mark in just 13 days since it was launched.

It uses Bluetooth, GPS, algorithms and artificial intelligence to notify users of their risk of catching the COVID-19 infection, by tracing the same data from other users of the app. 

The app detects other devices with Aarogya Setu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. GPS tracks the location of the user in real time and Bluetooth tracks if and when the user comes in close proximity with someone infected by COVID-19. 

If a user comes into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they will be notified about it in a few days. The app has access to the Government of India’s database of known cases.

