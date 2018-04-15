search on deccanchronicle.com
Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

ANI
Published Apr 15, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Google has highlighted plans of developing a 'confidential mode' for its email service.
The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
Four days after the announcement of a new web design for Gmail, Google highlighted plans of developing a 'confidential mode' for its email service. As per the company, the new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails or restrict the ability to copy, download, or print them.

A report published on The Verge also noted Gmail users may soon require a passcode to open emails, which will be generated via text message, or set an expiration date on sent emails, thus improving Gmail's popularity among businesses.

 

On Thursday, the tech giant, in an email to G Suite users, had announced that it is working on revamping Gmail for web users. A number of new features will be available to the users post the revamp.

With the new version of Gmail, users may be allowed to access Google Calendar from the Gmail interface directly. Also, in case a user is unable to attend to a mail immediately, Google may introduce a snooze option for the mail to reappear in the inbox after a specific time frame.

Furthermore, the company is likely to bring the option of algorithmically-generated smart replies, which is available on Gmail for iOS and Android, on the web version as well.

Google is also reportedly working on a new way to store emails for offline access, following the dilution of Chrome Apps. On a related note, Google said that its Gmail update will be rolled out in the near future, while a message to an early access program revealed that it would be available in the coming weeks, according to the above report.

