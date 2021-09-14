Technology Other News 14 Sep 2021 Samsung rolling out ...
Technology, In Other News

Samsung rolling out Android 12 beta to Galaxy S21 users

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 2:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 2:22 pm IST
Samsung also is adopting Android 12's visual indicators for when the microphone and camera are in use
Samsung is touting that it is managing to get these betas out earlier every year, though this year it's only by a week or two compared to 2020. (AFP Photo)
 Samsung is touting that it is managing to get these betas out earlier every year, though this year it's only by a week or two compared to 2020. (AFP Photo)

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is rolling out a One UI 4 public beta update, which is based on Android 12. It will be available for Galaxy S21 devices.

As per The Verge, this comes just a few weeks ahead of when we expect the final OS to be officially available for the first time on Pixel phones.

 

Samsung is touting that it is managing to get these betas out earlier every year, though this year it's only by a week or two compared to 2020.

Registration for the beta program will begin today, the same day the iPhone 13 will be announced. Users will need to register in the Samsung Members app to try it -- and if Samsung repeats the past, the number of open slots will be limited. It's only available in the US as of now.

The beta is actually for Samsung's One UI 4, its version of Android. That distinction is important because one of the major changes in Android 12 is how different it looks. On a Pixel phone, all the buttons are big and the colours change dynamically based on your wallpaper, a style Google's calling "Material You."

 

On a Galaxy S21 phone, we don't yet know exactly how much of Google's design language Samsung intends to use. One UI already had lots of theming options -- and Samsung's store was chock full of more users could buy (though most are fairly garish).

Sure enough, Samsungs rundown of what's new in One UI 4 specifically calls out "theme options." Here is Samsung's official list:

1. A wealth of theme options let you adjust the look and functionality of your device, giving you tools to configure your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers and much more.

 

2. Redesigned, upgraded widgets offer deep customization -- from visibility to appearance.

3. You also get convenient access to a more robust and diverse array of emojis all in one place.

Samsung also is adopting Android 12's visual indicators for when the microphone and camera are in use. It will also have toggles for turning those sensors off completely.

New widgets will also be welcome -- most of them across most versions of Android have begun feeling a little antiquated.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: samsung, android 12, apple iphone 13, pixel phones, galaxy s21
Location: South Korea, Seoul


Latest From Technology

Earlier, fake channels were being run on Telegram in the name of fact checking. (Photo: PTI)

I&B ministry launches account on Telegram for fact-checking

The previously unknown vulnerability affected all major Apple devices  iPhones, Macs and Apple Watches. (Photo: Apple official website)

Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone

Under this project, public transport vehicles in Nagpur will be equipped with collision avoidance technology. Sensors in these technologies will also help the device to map the dynamic risk of the entire road network (grey spot map) and alert the driver to take required remedial action. — Representational image/AP

CSIR-CRRI launches AI-driven anti-collision device in Nagpur

All the rumours and speculations regarding the upcoming products will be put to rest with the Apple event, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 1:00 pm ET. (Photo: AFP)

Ahead of Apple's event, new iPhone and AirPods details revealed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter teases new privacy features

Twitter confirmed that it intends to test a host of new privacy features beginning as soon as next week. (AFP Photo)

PhonePe gets IRDAI license to serve as direct insurance broker

PhonePe can now distribute insurance products from all insurance companies in India.

Amazon Prime Music launches 'Signature' playlist series

Users can enjoy listening to the Signature playlists with a hand-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa. (Photo: Amazon Prime Music - music.amazon.in)

Google updates Meet app to warn users causing echo

Google says that Meet already controls audio to remove echo. (AP Photo)

WhatsApp to let users join group calls after they start

Joinable calls will still be end-to-end encrypted. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->