I&B ministry launches account on Telegram for fact-checking

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
PIB Fact Check is the only central government fact-checking arm, established in November 2019
Earlier, fake channels were being run on Telegram in the name of fact checking. (Photo: PTI)
 Earlier, fake channels were being run on Telegram in the name of fact checking. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday launched its account on social media platform Telegram to counter fake news.

It was launched as 'PIB Fact Check', which is one of the few government entities to have a telegram channel, and aims to verify information related to the Centre and disseminate to its subscribers.

 

Earlier, fake channels were being run on Telegram in the name of fact check. PIB, along with telegram, got these fraudulent channels removed, said ministry sources.

PIB Fact Check is the only central government fact-checking arm, which was established in November 2019.

