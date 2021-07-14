Technology Other News 14 Jul 2021 Google Meet to cap g ...
Technology, In Other News

Google Meet to cap group video calls at 60 minutes for free users

ANI
Published Jul 14, 2021, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 5:24 pm IST
Google then extended the deadline to March 31 but has not extended the deadline this time
In view of the pandemic, Google had lifted this cap back in September 2020 but has now decided to reinstate it. (AFP Photo)
 In view of the pandemic, Google had lifted this cap back in September 2020 but has now decided to reinstate it. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Tech giant Google has brought an end to its unlimited group video calls in Meet for free Gmail accounts. Now users with free accounts logging on to the service will have group calls capped at an hour rather than the previous 24-hour meeting duration.

As per Mashable, Google Meet calls with three or more participants, any group video conference, basically, is now limited to 60 minutes for free users with personal Gmail accounts.

 

In view of the pandemic, Google had lifted this cap back in September 2020 but has now decided to reinstate it.

Over the past year, free Google Meet users with personal accounts have been able to take advantage of group calls on the platform without a time limit.

Google now noted that this is no longer the case as of July 1. The tech giant originally planned to enforce the time limit in September 2020 and then delayed it to March 2021.

Google then extended the deadline to March 31 but has not extended the deadline this time.

"Tip: At 55 minutes, everyone gets a notification that the call is about to end. To extend the call, the host can upgrade their Google account. Otherwise, the call will end at 60 minutes," Google outlined.

 

Like Google, Zoom's one-on-one calls are unlimited and free, but group calls have been handled differently. Zoom has periodically expanded beyond its 40-minute meeting limit during specific holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's Eve.

Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams all started out as business communications products that were adopted by non-business users in the early days of the pandemic.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: google, gmail, google meet, group video calling, google meet group video calls
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

WhatsappAs with any fleeting function, WhatsApp encourages people to proceed with caution. (PTI Image)

WhatsApp rolls out disappearing messages feature to iOS beta users

The Ghaziabad police, on June 15, booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt.Ltd.(Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi. (AFP Photo)

Karnataka HC to pronounce order on Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari's plea on July 20

The Twitter MD resides in Bengaluru, and his office is located in the city, Nagesh pointed out. (AFP Photo)

Twitter India MD seeks quashing of police notice asking him to appear in person

During the hearing, the court passed over the matter for a while, asking the Twitter's counsel to take instructions on how much time will it take to complete the process of appointment. (AFP Photo)

Twitter directed to inform by when it will appoint resident grievance as per IT Rules



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter to let users set security key as only two-factor authentication method

In 2019, Twitter let you enable two-factor authentication without giving your phone number, a positive change given that SMS can be vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks. (AFP Photo)

Microsoft to train 1.62L students in Andhra Pradesh

AP government has entered into an MoU with IT giant Microsoft to skill up students and youth, so that they become employable by various companies due to their additional qualifications. Representational Image/AP

In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

The petitioner also sought direction to Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter Inc to implement Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021. (AFP Photo)

Twitter India MD seeks quashing of police notice asking him to appear in person

The Twitter MD resides in Bengaluru, and his office is located in the city, Nagesh pointed out. (AFP Photo)

WhatsApp faces glitches for over one hour

Many people have complained that they could not download photos or forwarded videos at 10 pm. The issue got resolved after one hour. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->