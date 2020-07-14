106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Technology Other News 14 Jul 2020 Walmart to inject Rs ...
Technology, In Other News

Walmart to inject Rs 9,000 crore into Flipkart to take on JioMart

PTI
Published Jul 14, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
The fresh equity round values Flipkart, where Walmart acquired a majority stake for USD 16 billion two years ago, at USD 24.9 billion.
Fresh capital will help Flipkart further grow its e-commerce marketplace in India as the world's second-largest internet market begins to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Flipkart said. (Photo | Facebook - Flipkart)
 Fresh capital will help Flipkart further grow its e-commerce marketplace in India as the world's second-largest internet market begins to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Flipkart said. (Photo | Facebook - Flipkart)

New Delhi: US retail giant Walmart will lead a USD 1.2 billion (about Rs 9,045 crore) investment in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to give it extra firepower to compete with Amazon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioMart.

The fresh equity round values Flipkart, where Walmart acquired a majority stake for USD 16 billion two years ago, at USD 24.9 billion post-money, the two companies said in a statement.

 

Flipkart was valued at USD 20.8 billion two years ago.

The investment is led by Walmart along with a group of existing shareholders, the statement said.

The other shareholders investing in Flipkart were not identified by the company.

Fresh capital will help Flipkart further grow its e-commerce marketplace in India as the world's second-largest internet market begins to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Flipkart said.

"The investment is led by Walmart, Flipkart Group's majority owner, along with a group of existing shareholders and values the company at USD 24.9 billion (about Rs 1.87 lakh crore) post-money. It will be funded in two tranches over the remainder of the fiscal year," it added.

In 2018, Walmart Inc had invested USD 16 billion for acquiring 77 per cent stake in the group. Flipkart's other investors include Tiger Global, Accel, Tencent, Microsoft and others.

"Since Walmart's initial investment in Flipkart, we have greatly expanded our offer through technology, partnerships and new services.

"Today, we lead in electronics and fashion, and are rapidly accelerating share in other general merchandise categories and grocery, all while providing increasingly seamless payment and delivery options for our customers," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

The company will continue innovating to bring the next 200 million Indian shoppers online, he added.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have pumped in billions of dollars over the past few years - ramping up warehousing and delivery logistics - as they aggressively expanded their footprint in India, a market where brick-and-mortar stores still account for a lion's share of the retail sector.

The fresh infusion also comes at a time when billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is making deeper inroads into the e-commerce segment with JioMart.

Founded in 2007, the Flipkart Group includes Flipkart, digital payments platform PhonePe, fashion specialty site Myntra and logistics and delivery services provider eKart.

Flipkart offers 150 million products across more than 80 categories and has recently surpassed 1.5 billion visits per month. It had reported 45 per cent growth in monthly active customers and 30 per cent growth in transactions per customer for FY20.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: flipkart, walmart, myntra, phonepe, ekart


Latest From Technology

“These advertisers will be back soon enough. We’re not gonna change our policies or approach on anything because of a threat to a small percent of our revenue, or to any percent of our revenue,” Mark Zuckerberg was quoted as saying in a transcript of remarks made at an employees’ meeting. (Photo | AP)

Just optics, no action, Facebook ad boycott organisers say no progress on hate speech

Instagram's Reels feature will start rolling out to users in India from Wednesday evening and at the onset, will be populated with content from public figures and creators, including Arjun Kanungo, Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli (in pic here), Indrani Biswas aka Wondermunna, Kusha Kapila, Radhika Bangia, RJ Abhinav and Ankush Bhaguna. (Photo | Jahnavi Dasetty Instagram)

Will Instagram Reels dwarf desi TikTok replacements Chingari, Roposo, Go Social?

Civil rights leaders who met virtually with Zuckerberg and other Facebook leaders Tuesday expressed skepticism that recommendations from the audit would ever be implemented, noting that past suggestions in previous reports had gone overlooked. (Photo | Pixabay - Mohammed Hassan)

Not fact-checking Trump lies among setbacks to Facebook civil rights progress: Audit

Parler is not the first social platform created over concerns of political bias. It follows the limited success of networks including Gab and Voat which aimed at conservatives feeling out of place on the mainstream platforms. Parler has become home to Republican lawmakers including Senator Rand Paul, and right-wing activists kicked off other social media. Trump’s son Eric is also a member.

A conservative social network that 'rejects fact checkers' gains ground in the US



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UK bans Huawei, all existing 5G equipment to be removed by 2027

“Following US sanctions against Huawei and updated technical advice from our cyber experts, the government has decided it necessary to ban Huawei from our 5G networks,” said Oliver Dowden, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. (Photo | AFP)

Google in talks to pick up USD 4 billion stake in Jio, says Bloomberg

This year alone, major players including Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm and others have ploughed some $15 billion into Jio Platforms. (Photo | Instagram - Reliance Jio)

Gaana hopes to cash in on TikTok ban, targets 100 million users

One Chinese company’s loss maybe another’s gain as Times Group’s Gaana, backed by Tencent, looks to mop up users left behind when ByteDance’s TikTok was forced to exit the Indian market. (Photo | Gaana.com)

After nine satellites and a man in space, UAE prepares to send ‘Hope’ to Mars

An artist's concept depicts astronauts and human habitats on Mars. The UAE has a goal of building a human settlement on Mars by 2117. The Mars probe project, beyond scientific goals, is also designed to inspire a region too often beset by turmoil, and recall the heyday of scientific advances during the Middle Ages. (Representative Image | NASA)

Improving the Amazon Go concept, a smart Dash Cart makes supermarket shopping simple

The Amazon Dash Cart is a step up on Amazon Go, a store that uses cameras and sensors to detect items that a shopper grabs off shelves and automatically charges a shopper's Amazon account, that was opened to the general public in Seattle in 2018. (Photo | Wikipedia - Sounder Bruce)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham