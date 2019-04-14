LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Hundreds of law officer records posted by group of hackers

AP
Published Apr 14, 2019, 11:15 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 11:15 am IST
The records included home addresses and phone numbers, emails and employers’ names.
The Associated Press counted at least 1,400 unique records of employees of the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, US Park Police and other federal agencies as well as police and sheriffs' deputies in North Carolina and Florida.
 The Associated Press counted at least 1,400 unique records of employees of the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, US Park Police and other federal agencies as well as police and sheriffs’ deputies in North Carolina and Florida. (Photo: Pixabay)

Authorities were investigating on April 13, the online posting by a hacker group of the personal information of hundreds of federal agents and police officers apparently stolen from websites affiliated with alumni of the FBI’s National Academy.

The Associated Press counted at least 1,400 unique records of employees of the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, US Park Police and other federal agencies as well as police and sheriffs’ deputies in North Carolina and Florida. The records included home addresses and phone numbers, emails and employers’ names.

 

The FBI National Academy Associates said in a statement that the information posted appears to come from the websites of three local chapters of the nonprofit, which claims nearly 17,000 members nationwide and in 174 countries.

It said it was working with federal authorities to investigate.

The group said its national database was unaffected. It said the three affected chapters were using third-party software but said it was “too early to determine if this impacted the breach.”

“If it is determined that there has been felonious activity, we will prosecute the culprits to the fullest extent of the law,” said the group, which is based in Quantico, Virginia, home to the academy.

The AP is not identifying the hackers’ website. A linked Twitter account says the group is based in Ukraine.

The hack was first reported by the news site TechCrunch.

...
Tags: unethical hacking, data, law officers, personal information, data breach, fbi


