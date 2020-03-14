 LIVE !  :  AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Iran reports 97 new deaths
 
Technology Other News 14 Mar 2020 Alibaba founder Jack ...
Technology, In Other News

Alibaba founder Jack Ma to give 500,000 coronavirus test kits, 1 million masks to US

AFP
Published Mar 14, 2020, 3:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2020, 3:23 pm IST
The US government has come under heavy criticism for the slowness of testing for the virus due to a shortage of test kits
Ma’s organisation had provided similar supplies to virus-hit countries such as Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain, he said.
 Ma’s organisation had provided similar supplies to virus-hit countries such as Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain, he said.

Beijing: Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease.

In a statement on Twitter, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba said, "Drawing from my own country's experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus."

 

"We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!" he said in the statement, which was posted by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Ma, who is China's richest man, said that over the past weeks, his organisations had helped provide similar supplies to virus-hit countries such as Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.

"The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country," Ma said. "We can't beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons," Ma said.

The US government has come under heavy criticism for the slowness of testing for the virus, and public health officials have rebuked President Donald Trump for playing down the seriousness of the fast-spreading pandemic.

Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in the race to face Trump in elections in November, slammed the lack of test kits on Thursday.

"The administration's failure on testing is colossal, and it's a failure of planning, leadership and execution," the former vice president said.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), alibaba, jack ma, anti-viral masks, coronavirus test kits


Latest From Technology

A judge last month issued an order at Amazon’s request temporarily blocking the US military from starting work with Microsoft on the multi-billion dollar Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract. (Photo | Pixabay - Gerd Altmann)

Microsoft could lose US cloud computing contract as Pentagon reconsiders deal

A file photo of the Huawei pavillion at the Mobile World Congress in 2016. (Photo | Flickr - Kārlis Dambrāns)

Huawei will soon be wiped out of US as Trump signs bill to replace telecom equipment

Individual users on social media, rather than rogue state players, are the ones driving the spread of misinformation. (Photo | howtostartablogonline.net)

Fake news alert: No, there is no way to self-test for coronavirus

Seemingly innocuous posts such as this one were being shared by a network linked to the Russian Internet Research Agency, Facebook said. (Photo | Facebook)

Facebook removes Russia-linked accounts targeting US from West Africa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Fake news alert: No, there is no way to self-test for coronavirus

Individual users on social media, rather than rogue state players, are the ones driving the spread of misinformation. (Photo | howtostartablogonline.net)

Facebook removes Russia-linked accounts targeting US from West Africa

Seemingly innocuous posts such as this one were being shared by a network linked to the Russian Internet Research Agency, Facebook said. (Photo | Facebook)

OnePlus to invest up to USD 30 mn in 5G research and development labs

The scope of OnePlus 5G labs includes research and development in areas such as radio frequency circuits, antennas and multimedia, including the camera, audio and display.

Indian government blocked 3,635 URLs in 2019, says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

This is typically the message that appears on your browser if the website you're trying to access is blocked by the government. Sometimes, it merely shows a DNS error, which does not reveal that the government has blocked the site.

Huawei will soon be wiped out of US as Trump signs bill to replace telecom equipment

A file photo of the Huawei pavillion at the Mobile World Congress in 2016. (Photo | Flickr - Kārlis Dambrāns)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham