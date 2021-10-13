Twitter testing easier method to switch to your reverse-chronological feed

For some users on iOS, when they tap the three-star icon, Twitter is testing new Home or Latest tabs at the top of their screen instead. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: Social media giant Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is testing a new way to switch to your reverse-chronological feed a bit more easily.

On its official Twitter handle, the company wrote, "Top Tweets first or latest Tweets first? We're making it easier to switch between the two timelines and know which one you're scrolling. Now testing with some of you on iOS: swipe between "Home" and "Latest" on the Home tab to choose which Tweets you see first."

Currently, when users tap the three-star icon at the top of their feed to switch between the Home feed or the Latest feed, a small menu pops up that prompts the users to switch to whichever feed they are not on.

Now as reported by The Verge, for some users on iOS, when they tap the three-star icon, Twitter is testing new Home or Latest tabs at the top of their screen instead.

This change might prove to be an improvement since it will mean fewer taps to switch between feeds and make it easier to know at a glance which feed a Twitter user is looking at.

Reportedly, it is still unclear if the micro-blogging site is planning to roll this test out more broadly.

