-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India's KL Rahul celebrates after getting 100 runs not out during the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Thursday. (Photo :AP) ENGLAND: 23/0: India vs England: 2nd Test, Lord's: Day 2, Session 2: LIVE
 
Technology Other News 13 Aug 2021 Windows 11 getting r ...
Technology, In Other News

Windows 11 getting revamped snipping tool, calculator, mail apps

ANI
Published Aug 13, 2021, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 4:26 pm IST
Microsoft is also updating its mail and calendar apps in Windows 11 to match the operating system's new visual style
Windows 11 testers can now try out one-to-one and group audio or video calling in Microsoft Teams. (ANI Photo)
 Windows 11 testers can now try out one-to-one and group audio or video calling in Microsoft Teams. (ANI Photo)

Washington: Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out updates to the snipping tool, calculator and mail apps to match the new design changes in its Windows 11.

As per The Verge, the updates are rolling out to Windows 11 users in the Insider Preview program.

 

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel will soon be able to test new updates to the snipping tool, calculator, mail, and calendar apps. Some of the updates are minor, but all are designed to match the new visual style in Windows 11.

Microsoft is replacing the classic snipping Tool and snip & sketch apps in Windows 11 with a new snipping tool app that combines the best features of both apps. The Win + Shift + S keyboard shortcut will be the main way to take a screenshot in Windows 11, and it will activate the snipping menu with various options for selecting what content to screenshot.

 

Once a screenshot has been taken, the snipping tool includes edit options for cropping, annotations, and more. Microsoft is even finally adding a dark mode to the snipping tool, so it'll match your Windows 11 theme.

Microsoft is also updating its mail and calendar apps in Windows 11 to match the operating system's new visual style.

"We have added rounded corners and other adjustments to make them look and feel part of Windows 11," said Dave Grochocki, a senior program manager lead for Windows inbox apps.

The calculator app in Windows 11 is also getting some minor improvements that will let you set a separate theme to the one you're using in the rest of Windows. Microsoft has also rewritten the calculator in C#, allowing developers to contribute to its improvements over on GitHub.

 

Finally, Windows 11 testers can now try out one-to-one and group audio or video calling in Microsoft Teams. You can also share your screen, just as you would in the regular Microsoft Teams app.

These aren't the only apps that will be updated for Windows 11. Grochocki's blog post teases more to come as Microsoft looks to finalise Windows 11 in time for its likely October release.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: microsoft teams, microsoft windows 11, snipping tool
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

The move comes days after Facebook said its U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. (PTI Photo)

Facebook delays return to office for employees until January

The new Limits feature of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform once turned on, will automatically hide comments and DM requests from people who don't follow the user or who only recently followed them. (PTI Photo)

Instagram announces new features to protect users from online abuse

WhatsApp tells that if you use it to migrate your chat history and then back it up, it'll overwrite any existing backups. (PTI Photo)

WhatsApp will now allow chat history transfers between iOS, Android

Facebook Dating isn't the company's only dating app. In April, Facebook's NPE Team, which builds experimental apps, released an app called Sparked that sets you up on four-minute video speed dates. (PTI Photo)

Facebook's dating service to get audio chats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Facebook, Google officials appear before parliamentary panel over misuse of platform

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel. (AFP file Photo)

Twitter Inc failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells HC

Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules. (AFP Photo)

Amazon Alexa app adds 'Ask Alexa' widget to iPhones

Amazon has updated the Alexa app on iOS so that users can access the voice assistant right from their home screens via a new widget. (Photo: PTI)

Instagram to make accounts for users under 16 private by default

It will roll out new technology aimed at reducing unwanted contact from adults. (Photo: PTI/File)

Digital ecosystem in India still weak: Expert

Though the digital divide in India is intense, he said, the digital ecosystem in India is still weak, especially in the rural areas. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->