Technology Other News 13 Jul 2021 WhatsApp rolls out d ...
Technology, In Other News

WhatsApp rolls out disappearing messages feature to iOS beta users

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2021, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 7:14 pm IST
The feature has already rolled to WhatsApp beta testers on Android
WhatsappAs with any fleeting function, WhatsApp encourages people to proceed with caution. (PTI Image)
 WhatsappAs with any fleeting function, WhatsApp encourages people to proceed with caution. (PTI Image)

Washington: Months after testing the new feature, the instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out the disappearing messages feature titled 'view once' to iOS beta users.

The new feature is similar to snaps on Snapchat, and according to Mashable, the attached images or videos will disappear after being viewed, which may prove good for confidential business-related chats.

 

Users, who want to find out if the feature is available to them, should look for an explanatory pop-up next time they send an image or clip. Reportedly, users will also see a blue-and-white '1' icon in the caption text box.

The feature has already rolled to WhatsApp beta testers on Android. WABetaInfo reported that new messages will automatically disappear from a device, and also from a recipient's device once opened.

After the deletion, a text reading 'Opened' will occur. Additional details like when it was delivered and seen could be found through the Message Info option. Also, the setting will not affect messages sent or received prior to activation.

 

WABetaInfo reported that the new feature currently has some drawbacks. For instance, a recipient can screenshot his or her phone to stay the image beyond the auto-delete. Additionally, if you have read receipts disabled, the sender can still see whether you've viewed a photograph or video. And, blocked contacts can still see single-use attachments if they're a part of a standard group.

As with any fleeting function, WhatsApp encourages people to proceed with caution. It's still possible to screenshot, copy, or take a photo of content before it disappears, so think twice before sending embarrassing photos, awkward sexts, and deciding to have sensitive discussions.

 

The new feature is currently rolling out to iOS beta users, and there is no information on when this new feature might roll out globally, neither is there any mention of a rollout to desktop as of yet.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: whatsapp, ios beta users, whatsapp disappearing messages feature
Location: United States, Washington


Related Stories

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

Latest From Technology

The Ghaziabad police, on June 15, booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt.Ltd.(Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi. (AFP Photo)

Karnataka HC to pronounce order on Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari's plea on July 20

The Twitter MD resides in Bengaluru, and his office is located in the city, Nagesh pointed out. (AFP Photo)

Twitter India MD seeks quashing of police notice asking him to appear in person

During the hearing, the court passed over the matter for a while, asking the Twitter's counsel to take instructions on how much time will it take to complete the process of appointment. (AFP Photo)

Twitter directed to inform by when it will appoint resident grievance as per IT Rules

Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules. (AFP Photo)

Twitter Inc failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

The petitioner also sought direction to Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter Inc to implement Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021. (AFP Photo)

Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as company's Chairman

Satya Nadella had earlier succeeded Steve Ballmer to become Microsoft's CEO in 2014.

Significance of digital education stressed

Satish Chandra, special chief secretary, higher education, government of Andhra Pradesh, said that 3,000 colleges and 17 universities with 12 lakhs students in the higher education sector were affected due to the pandemic. — Representational image

Twitter opens applications to test Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

Super Follows are restricted to iOS, while Ticketed Spaces are available on iOS and Android. (Photo: AFP/File)

Twitter directed to inform by when it will appoint resident grievance as per IT Rules

During the hearing, the court passed over the matter for a while, asking the Twitter's counsel to take instructions on how much time will it take to complete the process of appointment. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->