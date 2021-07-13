Technology Other News 13 Jul 2021 Karnataka HC to pron ...
Technology, In Other News

Karnataka HC to pronounce order on Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari's plea on July 20

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2021, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 5:25 pm IST
The judge said he would go through the citations in detail with regard to the territorial jurisdiction of police
The Ghaziabad police, on June 15, booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt.Ltd.(Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi. (AFP Photo)
 The Ghaziabad police, on June 15, booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt.Ltd.(Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi. (AFP Photo)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari's plea against the notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh police to appear before them in person, said on Tuesday that it will dictate its order on July 20.

During the hearing today, Justice G Narendar said he would dictate the order next Tuesday.

 

The judge said he would go through the citations in detail with regard to the territorial jurisdiction of police.

The Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) police issued the notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC on June 21 asking him to report at the Loni Border police station at 10.30am on June 24.

Maheshwari had moved the Karnataka High Court as he lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

On June 24, the High Court, in an interim order, restrained the Ghaziabad police from initiating any coercive action against him.

Justice Narendar had also maintained that if the police wanted to examine him, they could do so through virtual mode.

 

The Ghaziabad police, on June 15, booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt.Ltd.(Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which an elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, alleges he was thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram'' on June 5.

According to police, the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: karnataka high court, twitter, twitter md manish maheshwari, twitter communications india
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Twitter appoints new Resident Grievance Officer for India amid row with govt
Twitter India MD seeks quashing of police notice asking him to appear in person

Latest From Technology

The Twitter MD resides in Bengaluru, and his office is located in the city, Nagesh pointed out. (AFP Photo)

Twitter India MD seeks quashing of police notice asking him to appear in person

During the hearing, the court passed over the matter for a while, asking the Twitter's counsel to take instructions on how much time will it take to complete the process of appointment. (AFP Photo)

Twitter directed to inform by when it will appoint resident grievance as per IT Rules

Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules. (AFP Photo)

Twitter Inc failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells HC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi named this IRNSS constellation NavIC while dedicating it to the nation at the successful launch of IRNSS-1G satellite. (Photo: garmin.co.in)

India gets devices to indigenously map its terrain from space



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

The petitioner also sought direction to Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter Inc to implement Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021. (AFP Photo)

Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as company's Chairman

Satya Nadella had earlier succeeded Steve Ballmer to become Microsoft's CEO in 2014.

Significance of digital education stressed

Satish Chandra, special chief secretary, higher education, government of Andhra Pradesh, said that 3,000 colleges and 17 universities with 12 lakhs students in the higher education sector were affected due to the pandemic. — Representational image

Twitter opens applications to test Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

Super Follows are restricted to iOS, while Ticketed Spaces are available on iOS and Android. (Photo: AFP/File)

Twitter directed to inform by when it will appoint resident grievance as per IT Rules

During the hearing, the court passed over the matter for a while, asking the Twitter's counsel to take instructions on how much time will it take to complete the process of appointment. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->