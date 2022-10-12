  
Technology Other News 12 Oct 2022 World's 1st spa ...
Technology, In Other News

World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 12, 2022, 7:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 7:16 pm IST
World's first space tourist Dennis Tito is now gearing up for his second trip into the space and first around the moon. (Photo: Twitter)
 World's first space tourist Dennis Tito is now gearing up for his second trip into the space and first around the moon. (Photo: Twitter)

CAPE CANAVERAL: The world's first space tourist wants to go back only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.

For Dennis Tito, 82, it's a chance to relive the joy of his trip to the International Space Station, now that he's retired with time on his hands. He isn't interested in hopping on a 10-minute flight to the edge of space or repeating what he did 21 years ago. Been there, done that.

His weeklong moonshot its date to be determined and years in the future will bring him within 200 kilometers of the lunar far side. He'll have company: his wife, Akiko, and 10 others willing to shell out big bucks for the ride.

Tito won't say how much he's paying; his Russian station flight cost $20 million.

The couple recognise there's a lot of testing and development still ahead for Starship, a shiny, bullet-shaped behemoth that's yet to even attempt to reach space.

We have to keep healthy for as many years as it's going to take for SpaceX to complete this vehicle, Tito said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

I might be sitting in a rocking chair, not doing any good exercise, if it wasn't for this mission.

Tito is actually the second billionaire to make a Starship reservation for a flight around the moon. Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa announced in 2018 he was buying an entire flight so he could take eight or so others with him, preferably artists. The two men both flew to the space station, from Kazakhstan atop Russian rockets, 20 years apart.

Tito kicked off space tourism in 2001, becoming the first person to pay his own way to space and antagonising NASA in the process.

The U.S. space agency didn't want a sightseer hanging around while the station was being built.

But the Russian Space Agency needed the cash and, with the help of U.S.-based Space Adventures, launched a string of wealthy clients to the station through the 2000s and, just a year ago, Maezawa.

Well-heeled customers are sampling briefer tastes of space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company.

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic expects to take paying passengers next year.

Starship has yet to launch atop a Super Heavy booster from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.

At 394 feet and 7.7 million kilograms of liftoff thrust, it's the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built.

NASA already has contracted for a Starship to land its astronauts on the moon in 2025 or so, in the first lunar touchdown since Apollo.

Tito said the couple's contract with SpaceX, signed in August 2021, includes an option for a flight within five years from now.

Tito would be 87 by then and he wanted an out in case his health falters.

But if I stayed in good health, I'd wait 10 years," he said.

Tito's wife, 57, said she needed no persuading. The Los Angeles residents are both pilots and understand the risks.

They share Musk's vision of a spacefaring future and believe a married couple flying together to the moon will inspire others to do the same.

Tito, who sold his investment company Wilshire Associates almost two years ago, said he doesn't feel guilty splurging on spaceflight versus spending the money here on Earth.

We're retired and now it's time to reap the rewards of all the hard work, he said.

Tito expects he'll also shatter preconceived notions about age, much as John Glenn's space shuttle flight did in 1998.

The first American to orbit the Earth still holds the record as the oldest person in orbit.

He was only 77. He was just a young man," Tito said.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: elon musk, starship, space tourism, international space station, spacex, yusaku maezawa


Latest From Technology

Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress began in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Image credit: www.dst.gov.in)

Hyderabad start-ups at UN World Geospatial Information Congress

The Sounding Rocket RS-360 was launched on Monday purely for demonstration purpose, Shar officials said. — Representational Image/AP

Isro launches Sounding Rocket on the occasion of World Space Week

Reliance Jio has started providing 5G services to select customers in parts of four cities and Bharti Airtel in parts of eight cities. (Representational image: PTI)

5G users to get speed at par with computers during launch phase: Experts

IIITH Smart City Living Lab is an initiative of the Union ministry of electronics and IT , National Cities Mission and the Telangana government. The Wi-SUN network will add to the existing modes of sensor communications including Wi-Fi. — DC File Image

IIIT-H, Silicon Labs launch Wi-SUN network



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hyderabad start-ups at UN World Geospatial Information Congress

Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress began in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Image credit: www.dst.gov.in)

WhatsApp bans over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August

The government had last year notified IT rules to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms. (Photo: PTI)

Google to introduce new connectivity features for smart devices in 2022

This file photo taken on November 08, 2021 in Moscow shows the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google's logo on a smartphone screen . (Photo: AFP)

Samsung has huge incoming selection of official Galaxy S22 accessories

Galaxy S22 Ultra, or S22 Note owners, regardless of what the name ends up being, get to enjoy almost the entire selection too, except for the Frame Cover line. (AFP Photo)

4G connectivity services to start in more villages

The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund. — DC File Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->