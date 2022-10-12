  
Technology Other News 12 Oct 2022 Hyderabad start-ups ...
Technology, In Other News

Hyderabad start-ups at UN World Geospatial Information Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Oct 12, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress began in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Image credit: www.dst.gov.in)
  Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress began in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Image credit: www.dst.gov.in)

Hyderabad: A geospatial incubator and the ‘Bhunidhi Portal,’ both developed by the National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad, were among technologies unveiled at the Second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress which began here on Tuesday.

The event will be held till October 14 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Kondapur. The theme is ‘Geo-Enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind.’ The event will involve panel discussions centred on enhancing the communication, understanding, knowledge and application of geospatial information management. Several exhibits by firms working with geospatial technology have been set up at the venue as part of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via a video message, said India's geospatial economy was expected to cross `63,000 crore by 2025 and would provide employment to over 10 lakh people. He said geospatial technology has been driving inclusion and progress in national development projects like Svamitva (property survey in rural areas), PM Gati Shakti Master Plan (a multi-modal connvectivity project uniting 16 ministries), and the JAM trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and Mobile Phone.

Minister of state for science & technology Dr Jitendra Singh unveiled five initiatives in the geospatial technology sector — a geospatial incubator and the Bhunidhi portal, both developed by Hyderabad’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a solar calculator developed by ISRO’s Space Application Centre in Ahmedabad, the National Toponymy Database and a report titled ‘Indian experience in aligning with IGIF (Integrated Geospatial Information Framework).’

Speaking at the event, the minister said more than 250 geospatial start-ups in India were working across a range of domains like waste resource management, forestry, urban planning and mapping of roads.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: geospatial incubator, national remote sensing centre, bhunidhi portal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Technology

The Sounding Rocket RS-360 was launched on Monday purely for demonstration purpose, Shar officials said. — Representational Image/AP

Isro launches Sounding Rocket on the occasion of World Space Week

Reliance Jio has started providing 5G services to select customers in parts of four cities and Bharti Airtel in parts of eight cities. (Representational image: PTI)

5G users to get speed at par with computers during launch phase: Experts

IIITH Smart City Living Lab is an initiative of the Union ministry of electronics and IT , National Cities Mission and the Telangana government. The Wi-SUN network will add to the existing modes of sensor communications including Wi-Fi. — DC File Image

IIIT-H, Silicon Labs launch Wi-SUN network

The government had last year notified IT rules to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms. (Photo: PTI)

WhatsApp bans over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

WhatsApp bans over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August

The government had last year notified IT rules to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms. (Photo: PTI)

Google to introduce new connectivity features for smart devices in 2022

This file photo taken on November 08, 2021 in Moscow shows the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google's logo on a smartphone screen . (Photo: AFP)

Samsung has huge incoming selection of official Galaxy S22 accessories

Galaxy S22 Ultra, or S22 Note owners, regardless of what the name ends up being, get to enjoy almost the entire selection too, except for the Frame Cover line. (AFP Photo)

4G connectivity services to start in more villages

The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund. — DC File Image

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon drivers wait next to a Crunch Time station as their logistics systems is offline at the Amazon Delivery Station in Rosemead, California. (Photo: AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->