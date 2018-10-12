search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

REUTERS
Published Oct 12, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Republican US senators asked Google to explain why it delayed disclosing vulnerabilities with its Google+ social network.
The letters asked whether the vulnerability was revealed previously to any federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, and if there were “similar incidents which have not been publicly disclosed?”
 The letters asked whether the vulnerability was revealed previously to any federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, and if there were “similar incidents which have not been publicly disclosed?”

Three influential Republican US senators on Thursday asked Alphabet Inc’s Google unit to explain why it delayed disclosing vulnerabilities with its Google+ social network. Google said this week it would shut down the consumer version of Google+ and tighten its data sharing policies after revealing that the private profile data of at least 500,000 users may have been exposed to hundreds of external developers.

The letter from Senator John Thune, who chairs the Commerce Committee, and two other senators who chair subcommittees — Jerry Moran and Roger Wicker — asked Google to explain a reported delay in disclosing the issue.

 

“Google must be more forthcoming with the public and lawmakers if the company is to maintain or regain the trust of the users of its services,” the letter said.

The company did not immediately comment.

The letters asked whether the vulnerability was revealed previously to any federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, and if there were “similar incidents which have not been publicly disclosed?”

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai agreed last month to testify before a House of Representatives panel in November after meeting with lawmakers.

Thune said in an interview that the Senate may also call Pichai to testify. On Wednesday, three Democratic senators wrote the FTC asking them to investigate Google+. In 2012, Google agreed to pay a then-record $22.5 million fine to settle FTC charges it misrepresented to Apple Safari Internet browser users that it would not place tracking “cookies” or serve them targeted ads.

Google acknowledged it had made prior mistakes in privacy issues in written testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee last month but did not disclose the Google+ issue. The three Republicans said they were “especially disappointed” with the failure of Google’s chief privacy officer, Keith Enright, to disclose the issue.

The three Republicans asked Google to turn over a memo, reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, that said that a factor in not disclosing the issue earlier was that it would draw “immediate regulatory interest” and “almost (guarantee)” that Pichai would have to testify before Congress. They called the memo “troubling.”

Congress and the Trump administration are looking at ways of creating new national privacy protections. Facebook Inc has acknowledged it failed to protect the data of some 87 million users that was shared with now-defunct political data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Massive breaches of data privacy have compromised the personal information of millions of US internet and social media users. These include notable breaches at large retailers and credit reporting agency Equifax Inc.

Tags: google, facebook, security, breach




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Hosts eye early wickets in Hyderabad

If India can manage their stellar home run and manage to win the final Test, it would be their 10th consecutive series win at home since 2013. (Photo: PTI)
 

Alibaba founder Jack Ma reclaims top spot among Chinese billionaires

Alibaba founder Jack Ma. (Photo: AP)
 

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

The celebration will also mark as a tribute to the spirit of Swami Vivekananda's belief in respect for and understanding of other religions. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s the link between diet and depression

Professor Sarnyai said depression affects about one in seven people at some point in their lives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
 

#MeToo: Aamir backs out of Mogul over allegations against Subhash, T-Series sacks him

‘Mogul’, which was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor, was to be Aamir Khan’s next film after ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Niki.ai launches hindi language support for semi urban and rural India

Homegrown startup Niki.ai provides voice commerce in hindi to eradicate language and visual interface barriers for non-english speakers.

Avaya to demonstrate AI and biometrics-enabled communications solutions

Driven by the growing consumer demand for more intuitive experiences and positive outcomes, businesses are being pressured to reimagine their approach to customer and employee engagement.

Chatbots still too dumb to get the job done

Seventy-two per cent of consumers generally find chatbots to be helpful to some degree, but the interaction quality can be quite mixed.

Smart Compose comes to Pixel 3 and four new languages

Smart Compose has already rolled out globally in English.

Samsung launches A9, world's first smartphone with four rear cameras

the A9 boasts of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Below the hood, the A9 is powered by an Exynos chipset featuring octa-core processors (2.2GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) and clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham