Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims

AP
Published Nov 11, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Google made a similar change, a week after thousands of employees briefly walked off their job.
 (Representational image/ Photo: AP)

Facebook is dropping a requirement for mandatory arbitration of sexual misconduct allegations, acceding to a demand recently pressed by other Silicon Valley tech workers. Google made a similar change, a week after thousands of employees briefly walked off their jobs to protest how the company handled sexual-misconduct allegations against prominent executives.

The move at Facebook, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, means that employees no longer have to submit to private arbitration, which kept misconduct allegations secret and sometimes allowed abusers to continue their behaviour.

 

Employees can now press their claims in court instead. Other tech companies such as Microsoft and Uber have previously dropped mandatory arbitration. Facebook will now also require executives at the director level and above to disclose any dating relationships with company employees.

