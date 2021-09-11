Technology Other News 11 Sep 2021 WhatsApp to add encr ...
Technology, In Other News

WhatsApp to add encrypted backups for messages

ANI
Published Sep 11, 2021, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2021, 2:38 pm IST
WhatsApp will only know that a key exists in an HSM, not the key itself or the associated password to unlock it
WhatsApp users who will choose to opt into encrypted backups will be asked to save a 64-digit encryption key or create a password that is tied to the key. (PTI Photo)
 WhatsApp users who will choose to opt into encrypted backups will be asked to save a 64-digit encryption key or create a password that is tied to the key. (PTI Photo)

Washington: Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp, on Friday announced that it will let its more than 2 billion users fully encrypt the backups of their messages.

According to The Verge, the plan, which WhatsApp has detailed in a white paper before rolling out to users on iOS and Android in the coming weeks, is meant to secure the backups WhatsApp users already send to either Google Drive or Apple's iCloud, making them unreadable without an encryption key.

 

WhatsApp users who will choose to opt into encrypted backups will be asked to save a 64-digit encryption key or create a password that is tied to the key.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement, "WhatsApp is the first global messaging service at this scale to offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups, and getting there was a really hard technical challenge that required an entirely new framework for key storage and cloud storage across operating systems."

If someone creates a password tied to their account's encryption key, WhatsApp will store the associated key in a physical hardware security module, or HSM, that is maintained by Facebook and unlocked only when the correct password is entered in WhatsApp.

 

An HSM acts like a safety deposit box for encrypting and decrypting digital keys.

Once unlocked with its associated password in WhatsApp, the HSM provides the encryption key that in turn decrypts the account's backup that is stored on either Apple or Google's servers.

A key stored in one of WhatsApp's HSM vaults will become permanently inaccessible if repeated password attempts are made. The hardware itself is located in data centers owned by Facebook around the world to protect from internet outages.

The system has been designed to ensure that no one besides an account owner can gain access to a backup, the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, told The Verge.

 

He said the goal of letting people create simpler passwords is to make encrypted backups more accessible. WhatsApp will only know that a key exists in an HSM, not the key itself or the associated password to unlock it.

This move by WhatsApp comes as governments around the world like India, WhatsApp's largest market, are threatening to break the way that encryption works.

"We expect to get criticized by some for this. That's not new for us ... I believe strongly that governments should be pushing us to have more security and not do the opposite," Cathcart said.

 

This announcement by WhatsApp means that the app is going a step further than Apple, which encrypts iMessages but still holds the keys to encrypted backups; that means Apple can assist with recovery, but also that it can be compelled to hand the keys over to law enforcement.

As per The Verge, Cathcart said WhatsApp has been working on making encrypted backups a reality for the past couple of years, and that while they are opt-in to start, he hopes, over time, to "have this be the way it works for everyone."

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: encrypted messages, whatsapp, whatsapp messages, mark zuckerberg
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

Apple has several other projects in the works that could make appearances at the event as well. (AFP Photo)

Apple confirms September 14 event, expected to unveil iPhone 13

The Vision AVTR, a reference to the movie Avatar, in which the protagonists could establish a neural connection with the natural world on the moon of Pandora is Mercedes-Benz's most futuristic concept. (AFP Photo)

Mercedes-Benz's new car can read your mind

The earbuds come with 80ms low-latency game mode, Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC code, and interestingly with IP54 dust and water-resistant ratings too. (Representational Image: ANI)

OPPO Enco earbuds coming to India on 8 September

The feature will be made available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers. (AP Photo)

Google Calendar to show how much time you have spent in meetings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amazon Prime Music launches 'Signature' playlist series

Users can enjoy listening to the Signature playlists with a hand-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa. (Photo: Amazon Prime Music - music.amazon.in)

WhatsApp may soon get quick message reactions like Messenger

Users will not get this feature on an older version of WhatsApp. (Photo: PTI)

Pandemic-era distance changes for Pokemon Go are here to stay

The company will be permanently increasing the distance you can be from the real-world locations of Pokestops and Gyms and still interact with them. (Photo: AP/File)

Netflix's gaming expansion to start with mobile

There are currently no details on what types of games will actually be available. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp

Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes, Mandaviya tweeted. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->