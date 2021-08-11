Technology Other News 11 Aug 2021 WhatsApp will now al ...
Technology, In Other News

WhatsApp will now allow chat history transfers between iOS, Android

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2021, 11:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 11:09 pm IST
This feature will cover all transfers between iOS and Android phones, though it's unclear when it'll be available for all devices
WhatsApp tells that if you use it to migrate your chat history and then back it up, it'll overwrite any existing backups. (PTI Photo)
 WhatsApp tells that if you use it to migrate your chat history and then back it up, it'll overwrite any existing backups. (PTI Photo)

Washington: Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has now added a new feature that will allow users to transfer chat history, including all voice notes, photos, and conversations, when switching from iOS to Android.

According to The Verge, this long-rumoured feature was announced during Samsung's launch event today and will initially cover transfers from iOS to the company's new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and other Samsung phones "in the coming weeks."

 

Eventually, this feature will cover all transfers between iOS and Android phones, though it's unclear when it'll be available for all devices.

The new feature should help address one of WhatsApp's most frustrating elements, which is that it's never been officially possible to transfer chat history between mobile operating systems.

If you choose to use WhatsApp's cloud backup feature, then iOS chat histories are stored in iCloud, while Android's are in Google Drive, meaning it's only possible to transfer your chats between phones running the same operating system.

 

This new feature transfers chat histories using a physical Lightning to USB-C cable rather than sending them via the internet.

Unfortunately, if you've transferred between iOS and Android in the past and have two separate cloud backups, the new transfer feature won't merge them together into a single chat history.

Instead, WhatsApp tells that if you use it to migrate your chat history and then back it up, it'll overwrite any existing backups.

WhatsApp has said that the new feature will allow transfers from iOS to Samsung's new foldable at first, and it will allow transfers to Samsung devices running Android 10 and up "in the coming weeks."

 

As per The Verge, the company declined to say when the feature might arrive for non-Samsung Android phones or when it'll allow Android to iOS transfers.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: whatsapp, whatsapp features, whatsapp chat
Location: United States, Washington


Horoscope 12 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Technology

Facebook Dating isn't the company's only dating app. In April, Facebook's NPE Team, which builds experimental apps, released an app called Sparked that sets you up on four-minute video speed dates. (PTI Photo)

Facebook's dating service to get audio chats

The users will be able to access the new Xbox app in 22 different countries by signing up to the 'Windows Gaming' feature preview in the Xbox Insider Hub app. (AFP Photo)

Xbox cloud gaming now part of Xbox app on Windows

Users will also be able to set an Xbox to switch to the system dark mode and disable HDR when the night mode is enabled. (AP Phooto)

Microsoft's new Xbox night mode lets users dim controller's LED brightness

With Apple's iOS 15 update, the iPhone's Messages app will add new tools to warn children and their parents if they are receiving or sending sexually explicit photos. (AFP Photo)

Apple will scan iPhones, iPads for images of child sex abuse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Google Messages to roll out auto-OTP deletion, 'SMS Categories' features

Google also said that the app will be able to sort messages into categories, keeping your personal correspondence away from notifications about bank transactions and special offers. (AP Photo)

YouTube testing 'Premium Lite' subscription for cheaper, ad-free viewing

Premium Lite includes ad-free viewing across YouTube's main app. (Photo: AFP/File)

Twitter opens applications to test Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

Super Follows are restricted to iOS, while Ticketed Spaces are available on iOS and Android. (Photo: AFP/File)

Amazon Prime Music launches 'Signature' playlist series

Users can enjoy listening to the Signature playlists with a hand-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa. (Photo: Amazon Prime Music - music.amazon.in)

WhatsApp introduces multi-device support for its beta testers

The first version of the multi-device feature does not supportsupport additional phones. (Photo: PTI/File)" title="The first version of the multi-device feature does not support">support additional phones. (Photo: PTI/File)">
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->