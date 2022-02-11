Technology Other News 11 Feb 2022 Airtel internet serv ...
Technology, In Other News

Airtel internet services briefly disrupted due to technical glitch; services restored

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2022, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 1:12 pm IST
Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working
Down Detector showed that the disruption was across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Down Detector showed that the disruption was across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration across India this morning due to a technical glitch, the company said on Friday, adding that services have been fully restored.

Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

 

"Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," Airtel spokesperson said.

Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: airtel, bharti airtel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Technology

How Google Chrome's logo evolved through years. (Photo: Verge)

Google Chrome is changing logo after eight years

WhatsApp users will see a row of emojis just above a message. (Photo: PTI/File)

WhatsApp working on message reactions for iOS, Android

The music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. (Photo: AP/File)

Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

According to Apple, masked face ID uses less biometric data than full-face face ID so there may be times when the user's entire face cannot be recognized. (AFP)

iPhone users may soon be able to use Face ID while wearing a mask



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter is planning to bring vertical video feed

Twitter logo. (Photo: AP)

Amazon's Alexa told a child to do potentially lethal 'challenge'

Alexa seemingly pulled the idea for the challenge from an article describing it as dangerous, citing news reports about an alleged challenge trending on TikTok. (Photo: PTI/File)

Google Chrome is changing logo after eight years

How Google Chrome's logo evolved through years. (Photo: Verge)

Nokia Lite Earbuds, Wired Buds launch in India

The Lite Earbuds have 6mm drivers and can last about 6 hours continuous playback. (Photo: Twitter/@NokiamobileIN)

Google introduces voice, video call features in Gmail app

Users who initiate a call from the Google Chat app will now be redirected to the Gmail app. (Photo: Wikipedia/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->