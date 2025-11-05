New Delhi:“India’s future lies in converting waste and agricultural biomass into clean energy. This mission is not only about waste management, it is about protecting our ecology, improving public health, and strengthening India’s development vision” said Mr Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India in his video message at the CII 10th International Conference on Waste to Worth Technologies.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India in his video message underscored that India’s future lies in converting waste and agricultural biomass into clean energy — an import-substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free solution to make the country self-reliant. He emphasized that innovation in bioenergy is crucial to curb air pollution caused by crop residue burning and to accelerate the shift toward a circular economy



The third edition of the National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF–3) was also launched at the 10th International Conference on Waste to Worth Technologies to accelerate India’s transition towards a resource-efficient and sustainable circular economy. NCEF–3 expands its scope to twenty priority materials and focuses on actionable implementation, measurable outcomes, and accountability to operationalize circularity at scale.



While addressing at the Inaugural session, Shri V K Chaurasia, Advisor in-Charge, CPHEEO, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs emphasized that true progress in waste management and circularity will come through collective effort, with industry, innovators, and government working in close coordination to create an enabling framework for sustainable growth.



In his Welcome address, Mr Masood Mallick, Chairman, CII National Committee on Waste to Worth Technologies, Managing Director & Group CEO, Re Sustainability highlighted the need for improved processing and value creation, which shall help accelerate India’s journey towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy. He called for establishment of a transparent circularity measurement systems, the creation of green jobs, and strengthening India’s global collaborations through international missions.

Nearly 50 organizations were felicitated at the 6th edition of the CII 4R Awards 2025 that recognize and celebrate organizations demonstrating outstanding leadership in Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Repair (4R) practices. A Compendium of Best Practices highlighting innovative circular economy models and scalable waste-to-worth solutions was also released during the conference.

The conference also witnessed the maiden launch of Young 4R Awards. The award aims to motivate young minds below the age of 35 and promote sustainability and waste management.

Nearly 10 organizations also showcased their waste to worth technologies at the Conference.



The conference was attended by over 300 delegates, including senior government officials, industry leaders, international experts, and academic thought leaders, who engaged in day-long discussions on a wide spectrum of themes. The deliberations focused on governance frameworks, the transition to a circular economy, technological innovations, intellectual property partnerships for sustainable growth, and emerging opportunities in waste management and circular practices.