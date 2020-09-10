170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Technology Other News 10 Sep 2020 Remove Facebook Indi ...
Technology, In Other News

Remove Facebook India Policy Chief Ankhi Das, 40 rights groups write to Zuckerberg

AFP
Published Sep 10, 2020, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 6:29 pm IST
The rights groups said the bias in policy led by Ankhi Das had spurred violence against minorities in India.
“Facebook should not be complicit in more offline violence, much less another genocide (referring to charges of spurring Myanmar's systematic killing of Rohingya people), but the pattern of inaction displayed by the company is reckless to the point of complicity,” the letter stated. This photograph shows Facebook India Policy Chief Ankhi Das in a meeting with CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo | Facebook - Ankhi Das)
 “Facebook should not be complicit in more offline violence, much less another genocide (referring to charges of spurring Myanmar's systematic killing of Rohingya people), but the pattern of inaction displayed by the company is reckless to the point of complicity,” the letter stated. This photograph shows Facebook India Policy Chief Ankhi Das in a meeting with CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo | Facebook - Ankhi Das)

San Francisco: Civil rights groups on Wednesday said Facebook has failed to address dangerous content in India and demanded that the head of public policy for the country be removed.

A letter addressed to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and his second-in-command Sheryl Sandberg wanted the social network’s India policy chief Ankhi Das sidelined pending the results of a civil rights audit.

 

“Facebook should not be complicit in more offline violence, much less another genocide, but the pattern of inaction displayed by the company is reckless to the point of complicity,” the letter stated.

“It is no secret, given the acknowledged and harsh realities of Facebook’s role in the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar, that online violence and hate easily spill into violence in real life.”

The letter was signed by more than 40 groups including the Southern Poverty Law Center, Witness, Muslim Advocates, and Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

 

It comes in the wake of controversy over anti-Muslim remarks posted on the page of a member of the ruling party that were not initially removed.

“The full extent of the harm done by Facebook India is yet to be determined, but even what we know now highlights the urgent and serious nature of these demands,” the letter read.

Facebook has acknowledged in the past that it needs to do more to fight hate speech in India. The social network did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Facebook last week banned an outspoken right-wing Indian politician for spreading hate speech about Muslims as the social media giant battled accusations of bias over its handling of rival parties in the key market.

 

T Raja Singh, a regional lawmaker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, was blocked “for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform,” a Facebook spokesman said at the time.

Raja made headlines for reportedly saying that Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar should be shot.

Facebook has been caught in the middle of accusations of bias from rival sides in India’s feverish political battlefield. India is the American firm’s biggest market in terms of number of users.

 

Opposition parties said it favours the BJP after the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook’s Ankhi Das refused to take down anti-Muslim comments by Raja Singh because it could damage the company’s business interests.

Social media giant Facebook admitted last month that it has to do better to curb hate speech as it battled a storm over how it handled comments by a member of India’s ruling party who called Muslims traitors.

“We’ve made progress on tackling hate speech on our platform, but we need to do more,” Facebook India’s managing director Ajit Mohan said in a statement that denied any bias.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: facebook, mark zuckerberg, sheryl sandberg, civil rights, hate speech, communal violence, mynammar rohingya violence, genocide, ankhi das


Latest From Technology

Remember when former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed that the American government was eavesdropping on people’s online data and communications? It was also revealed that Facebook gave US security agencies access to the personal data of Europeans. (Photo | thedaywefightback.org - Alec Perkins)

Not just China, America snoops too; Facebook may have to stop sending EU data to US

While it is “understandable” that social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter remove content that incites or promotes violence, “they are not currently archiving this material in a manner that is accessible for investigators and researchers to help hold perpetrators to account”, HRW said.

Don’t just remove hate speech, maintain evidence, rights group tells social networks

Mathematics teacher Basirat Olamide Ajayi, 36, teaches longitude and latitude online via her mobile phone from her house in Lagos, Nigeria Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Ajayi’s free classes are attracting students from all over Nigeria, and now students abroad are joining. A recent request came from Canada. Ajayi says she is beginning to see herself as a global teacher. (Photo | AP)

Anyone can learn maths from this teacher through Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram

If the US-based platforms could not agree with Australian media businesses on pricing after three months, arbitrators would be appointed to make binding decisions.

Would urge Google, Facebook to work constructively on news pay plan: Australian PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Don’t just remove hate speech, maintain evidence, rights group tells social networks

While it is “understandable” that social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter remove content that incites or promotes violence, “they are not currently archiving this material in a manner that is accessible for investigators and researchers to help hold perpetrators to account”, HRW said.

T-series seeks Rs 3.5 crore damages from desi TikTok apps Bolo Indya, Mitron, others

Bolo Indya said it doesn’t host audio or video libraries and any content on its platform is user generated. If user content is found violating copyright, it is removed when alerted, the social video platform’s representatives said. (Representative Image)

Amazon bans imported seeds after Chinese seeds flood American homes unsolicited

“At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales,” the Department of Agriculture said in a statement on August 12. (Representative Image | Wikimedia Commons - ParentingPatch)

Survey: 59 pc of respondents oppose sharing personal data but want Digital Health ID

The survey results will be submitted to key stakeholders of the Digital Health ID initiative, says community social media platform LocalCircles that conducted the survey. (Photo | Pixabay - Mohamed Hasan)

Anyone can learn maths from this teacher through Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram

Mathematics teacher Basirat Olamide Ajayi, 36, teaches longitude and latitude online via her mobile phone from her house in Lagos, Nigeria Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Ajayi’s free classes are attracting students from all over Nigeria, and now students abroad are joining. A recent request came from Canada. Ajayi says she is beginning to see herself as a global teacher. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham