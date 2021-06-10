Technology Other News 10 Jun 2021 Karnataka CM launche ...
Karnataka CM launches DBT mobile app for fund transfer to beneficiaries

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2021, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2021, 3:52 pm IST
120 schemes in the state have been included in this platform
Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa launched the app virtually. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa launched the app virtually. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday launched a DBT mobile application that will help transfer funds directly to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, 120 schemes in the state have been included in this platform.

 

"For the past two years more than 12,000 crore has been directly transferred to the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of beneficiaries," the statement quoted Yediyurappa as saying.

The CM expressed happiness that the system has eliminated misappropriation of funds, middlemen and loopholes.

All packages announced by the state government during Covid-19 first and second waves have been paid through this platform, it added.

Schemes announced in the budget, which provide financial assistance in the state, will be brought under the DBT platform, the CMO said.

 

This platform will identify the beneficiary through his or her Aadhaar number and consider the details provided in the card as financial address and will directly transfer the amount to the Aadhaar linked bank account.

"The intention of the government to bring in transparency will be achieved only when citizens use this application.

Hence, the citizens must make the best use of this software application and keep themselves informed about the transfer of benefits," the CMO added.

...
Tags: direct benefit transfer (dbt), dbt scheme, b s yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


