Technology Other News 09 Nov 2021 Netflix will reporte ...
Technology, In Other News

Netflix will reportedly make games available via App Store on iOS

ANI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
As per sources, Netflix will tiptoe around Apple's rules by making its games available via the App Store
While Netflix said it's working on an iOS version of the service, Apple's App Store policies will prevent Netflix from making games available from its app. (Twitter Photo)
 While Netflix said it's working on an iOS version of the service, Apple's App Store policies will prevent Netflix from making games available from its app. (Twitter Photo)

Washington: Netflix officially got into gaming by rolling out a mobile game service for Android users earlier this month.

As per The Verge, while Netflix said it's working on an iOS version of the service, Apple's App Store policies will prevent Netflix from making games available from its app.

 

Apple bars third-party apps from functioning as a hub for games, which has become a point of contention with cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Google Stadia.

Cloud gaming services can only get around this by offering their games through a web app, just like Facebook has already done.

As per sources, Netflix will tiptoe around Apple's rules by making its games available via the App Store. This means that games won't be downloadable or playable from the Netflix app -- you'll only be able to launch them from there.

 

The service currently functions in this way on Android; the games are neatly packaged in a dedicated tab on the Netflix app but are downloaded individually from the Google Play Store.

While this setup is fine, it isn't ideal for an all-in-one gaming service. Users should be able to download and play games from within the service itself. Netflix might eventually bring its games to the cloud.

Again, this would work fine for Android, but Apple's policies make it nearly impossible for cloud gaming to thrive, forcing services to settle for measly web apps. If and when Netflix decides to embrace cloud gaming, it's unclear what will happen to the service on iOS.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: netflix, ios app store, app store, android users
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

The event arrives just over a month after the company released Windows 11. (Photo: AP/File)

Microsoft to host education-technology event on November 9

Your News Update was originally launched in 2019. (Photo: AP/File)

'Your News Update' feature removed by Google from its Assistant

The foldable Pixel phone is expected to use the same 12.2MP main camera that's found on the Pixel 5. (AFP Photo)

Google Pixel Fold expected to launch in 2022, camera details revealed

For those who'd like to try out the new Drive search chips beta, Google is directing interested users toward this sign-up form. (AP Photo)

Google working on more user-friendly way to search files in Drive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Microsoft to host education-technology event on November 9

The event arrives just over a month after the company released Windows 11. (Photo: AP/File)

YouTube rolls out personalized 'New to you' feed

According to YouTube, the latest feature will help users discover new creators and content. (Photo: YouTube/Representational Image)

WhatsApp history can be transferred from an iPhone to any phone with Android 12

For a short while, you've been able to transfer your WhatsApp history from an iPhone to a Samsung device, and this capability is now getting extended to all Google Pixels too. (DC file photo)

'Your News Update' feature removed by Google from its Assistant

Your News Update was originally launched in 2019. (Photo: AP/File)

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services down globally

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown. (Representational Image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->