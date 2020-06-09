77th Day Of Lockdown

Technology Other News 09 Jun 2020
Technology, In Other News

IBM says ‘no more’ to facial recognition business as #BlackLivesMatter gains momentum

AFP
Published Jun 9, 2020, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 7:13 pm IST
CEO Arvind Krishna says IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition software, opposes its use for racial profiling.
The century-old technology firm called for responsible national standards regarding how facial recognition systems should be used by police agencies. In this photo, demonstrators hold a rally and teach-in outside of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct, which has been boarded up and protected by fencing, on June 8, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.(Photo | AFP)
San Francisco: IBM said Monday it is no longer selling general purpose facial recognition software and is opposed to using such technology for racial profiling or mass surveillance.

The stance against facial recognition systems that could potentially be used to target minorities or violate human rights was included in a letter IBM’s chief executive sent to members of US Congress.

 

“IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software,” wrote Arvind Krishna.

“IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms.”

The century-old technology firm called for responsible national standards regarding how facial recognition systems should be used by police agencies.

“Technology can increase transparency and help police protect communities but must not promote discrimination or racial injustice,” Krishna said.

“Vendors and users of (artificial intelligence) systems have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al is tested for bias, particularity when used in law enforcement,” he contended.

Technology such as body cameras and data analytics tools should be used to hold police officers accountable as well as for public safety, according to Krishna.

IBM offered to work with Congress to pursue “justice and racial equity” focused initially on police reform, as well as responsible use of technology and broadening skills.

The American Civil Liberties Union senior legislative counsel Neema Singh Guliani argued that facial recognition should not be integrated into body cameras worn by police officers.

“Body cameras are intended to be tools for accountability, not police surveillance,” Guliani said in a statement released in regard to policing reform measures being proposed in Congress.

“We need to invest in technologies that can help eliminate the digital divide, not technologies that create a surveillance infrastructure that exacerbates policing abuses and structural racism.”

...
Tags: ibm, facial recognition, body cameras, data analytics, racial profiling, mass surveillance


