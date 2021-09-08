Technology Other News 08 Sep 2021 Mercedes-Benz's ...
Technology, In Other News

Mercedes-Benz's new car can read your mind

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2021, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 3:44 pm IST
Mercedes-Benz has stated that the car now has tech that lets you perform certain tasks just by thinking about them
The Vision AVTR, a reference to the movie Avatar, in which the protagonists could establish a neural connection with the natural world on the moon of Pandora is Mercedes-Benz's most futuristic concept. (AFP Photo)
 The Vision AVTR, a reference to the movie Avatar, in which the protagonists could establish a neural connection with the natural world on the moon of Pandora is Mercedes-Benz's most futuristic concept. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Automobile giant Mercedes-Benz, recently at the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, Germany, displayed the next iteration of its Vision AVTR concept car, first shown at CES 2020.

According to Mashable, Mercedes-Benz has stated that the car now has tech that lets you perform certain tasks just by thinking about them.

 

It's based on visual perception. The car has light dots projected on the car's digital dashboard, and a BCI (brain-computer interface) device with wearable electrodes will be attached to the back of the user's head.

After a short calibration period, the device can record and measure brain activity, so when the user focuses on a specific light on a dashboard, the device can detect that and perform a certain task.

This is not something which is just theoretical as visitors of the IAA Mobility 2021 show could try the technology out for themselves by visiting the company's booth.

 

The Vision AVTR, a reference to the movie Avatar, in which the protagonists could establish a neural connection with the natural world on the moon of Pandora is Mercedes-Benz's most futuristic concept.

As per Mashable, the car has no steering wheel, has its back covered in scaly-looking "bionic flaps," and has wheels that can rotate far enough to allow the car to move sideways, among other futuristic technologies.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: mercedes-benz, ces 2020
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

The earbuds come with 80ms low-latency game mode, Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC code, and interestingly with IP54 dust and water-resistant ratings too. (Representational Image: ANI)

OPPO Enco earbuds coming to India on 8 September

The feature will be made available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers. (AP Photo)

Google Calendar to show how much time you have spent in meetings

Android 12 will make you able to automatically fit your phone's colour palette to that of your wallpaper. (Photo: ANI/Representational Image)

Android 12 lets users customize colour palettes for phone

Twitter confirmed that it intends to test a host of new privacy features beginning as soon as next week. (AFP Photo)

Twitter teases new privacy features



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter bringing new updates to its direct messages

Twitter is also tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users. With this, instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will be grouped by day. (PTI Photo)

Android 12 lets users customize colour palettes for phone

Android 12 will make you able to automatically fit your phone's colour palette to that of your wallpaper. (Photo: ANI/Representational Image)

Here's why Google app on android phone keeps crashing

Subsidiaries of Google have suggested that soft rebooting the phone can act as a potential remedy. (Photo: AP)

Google removes 95,680 content pieces in July in India: Compliance report

Google said it had received 36,934 complaints in July from individual users located in India. (Photo: AP/File)

Instagram planning to improve its search option

The new update will mean that when you search disco ball on Instagram instead of just hashtags, accounts, and locations, you'll also be shown disco ball-related photos, videos, and stories. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->