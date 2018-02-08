search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

2018 Winter Games could face cyberattacks: McAfee

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2018, 9:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 9:32 pm IST
McAfee anticipates Winter Games related phishing campaigns.
Tactics include email distributed from “spoofed” corporate branded email addresses, emails written in native languages; and the addition of attached documents marked as “protected.” (Photo:AP)
 Tactics include email distributed from “spoofed” corporate branded email addresses, emails written in native languages; and the addition of attached documents marked as “protected.” (Photo:AP)

As the 2018 Winter Games quickly approach, McAfee, the leading device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, forewarns global fans, consumers, athletes and organizations alike of impending Winter Games-themed phishing attacks. Through these attacks cybercriminals are most likely seeking passwords and financial information, using a number of techniques to entice victims into opening weaponized documents. Tactics include email distributed from “spoofed” corporate branded email addresses, emails written in native languages; and the addition of attached documents marked as “protected.”

McAfee recently uncovered Operation GoldDragon, a malware attack targeting organizations affiliated with the 2018 Winter Games. Further investigation by McAfee Advanced Threat Research analysts has uncovered the consequences for victims of malware implant GoldDragon include attackers’ accessing end-user systems and collecting data stored on the device and connected cloud accounts. Potential risks include attacker’s access to customer and employee financial or personal data, Winter Games-related details, trade secrets, and more.

 

McAfee anticipates an increase in Winter Games cyberattacks using spear phishing techniques and cautions fans to be aware of suspicious links that attempt to lure victims into malicious content. Tips to ensure devices and data are protected from these exploits include:

Be cautious.

Hover over links to check the URL address looks legitimate, and before logging into an online account, make sure the web address is correct. Phishers often forge legitimate websites, like online storage accounts, hoping to trick victims into entering login details.

Turn on auto-update.

Make sure auto-updates are turned on as a best practice to ensure up-to-date security. 

Go straight to the source.

 In order to avoid phishing attempts and other cyber attacks, always be sure to only go straight to source – meaning, go directly to the site of providers.

Lockdown devices with comprehensive security.

 Always use comprehensive security software to protect devices and information from malware and other threats that might result from a phishing scam.

Use a website reputation tool.

This simple browser plug-in can warn users when they visit a potentially malicious site and help steer them back to safety.

Tags: mcafee, cyberattack, cybersecurity




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Portronics 20W 'Thunder Mini' Bluetooth speaker launched in India

The Portronics Thunder Mini comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999.

Senators propose bill to block US from using Huawei, ZTE products

The lawmakers are also advising US companies that if they have ties to Huawei or telecom operator China Mobile, it could hamper their ability to do business with the US government, one aide said.

Bio-inspired robots can now mimic live fish

The team tested the interaction of the robotic replica and live zebrafish under several different experimental conditions, but in all cases, the replica and the live fish were separated by a transparent panel.

Zicom launches 'Street Smart' vehicle passenger safety solution

The company aims to capture 30 per cent of the 210 million vehicle passenger safety segment using the IoT platform to capture the market over the next five years.

New IoT botnet infects over 20,000 devices using P2P communication

The bot was first spotted by researchers at Bitdefender Labs on 10 January before it disappeared for a few days. (Representative Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham