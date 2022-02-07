Technology Other News 07 Feb 2022 Google Chrome is cha ...
Technology, In Other News

Google Chrome is changing logo after eight years

ANI
Published Feb 7, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
The main Chrome logo won't look the same across all systems either
How Google Chrome's logo evolved through years. (Photo: Verge)
 How Google Chrome's logo evolved through years. (Photo: Verge)

Washington: Chrome is changing its logo for the first time since 2014 though the changes are quite subtle.

According to The Verge, instead of incorporating shadows on the borders between each colour, essentially "raising" them off the screen, the red, yellow, and green are now simply flat.

 

Due to these changes, the blue circle in the middle seems to be bigger. The colours in the logo also look more vibrant.

The main Chrome logo won't look the same across all systems either. On ChromeOS, the logo will look more colourful to complement the other system icons, while on macOS, the logo will have a small shadow, making it appear as if it's "popping out" of the dock. Meanwhile, the Windows 10 and 11 version has a more dramatic gradient so that it fits in with the style of other Windows icons.

As per The Verge, the new icon can be seen if you use Chrome Canary (the developer version of Chrome), but it will start rolling out for everyone else over the next few months.

 

There are also some new icons for the beta and developer versions of the Chrome logo, with the most dramatic change being a blueprint-style icon for the beta app on iOS.

From 2008 until now, the Chrome logo has been getting gradually simpler. What started out as a shiny, three-dimensional emblem has been squashed down into a 2D symbol.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: google chrome, google chrome browser
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From Technology

WhatsApp users will see a row of emojis just above a message. (Photo: PTI/File)

WhatsApp working on message reactions for iOS, Android

The music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. (Photo: AP/File)

Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

According to Apple, masked face ID uses less biometric data than full-face face ID so there may be times when the user's entire face cannot be recognized. (AFP)

iPhone users may soon be able to use Face ID while wearing a mask

Past Pixel A-series phones like the 5a 5G and the 4a came in August so this would be quite the shift by Google. (Photo: PTI)

Google's Pixel 6a smartphone might launch in May



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

The music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. (Photo: AP/File)

YouTube will no longer be making most original shows

In 2017, YouTube said the subscriber-only first season of originals racked up 250 million views. (Representational image: Youtube)

Google working on more user-friendly way to search files in Drive

For those who'd like to try out the new Drive search chips beta, Google is directing interested users toward this sign-up form. (AP Photo)

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon drivers wait next to a Crunch Time station as their logistics systems is offline at the Amazon Delivery Station in Rosemead, California. (Photo: AP)

Twitter is planning to bring vertical video feed

Twitter logo. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->