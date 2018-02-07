search on deccanchronicle.com
Android Oreo crosses 1.1 per cent mark, Nougat leads with 28.5 per cent

Published Feb 7, 2018, 9:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 9:03 pm IST
Android Oreo is still out of reach for a majority of smartphones in 2018.
Oreo’s loss has proved to be a massive gain for Android Nougat 7.0 and 7.1, which at 28.5 per cent is leading the numbers game for the first time. (Android 7.1 on Samsung Galaxy A8+ 2018)
Google has been lately interested in competing with Apple when it comes to rolling out updates for their Android OS. Despite Google devices getting timely updates, non-Google devices have always been lagging behind in getting the latest Android updates. Despite trying out their best to convince other manufacturers, Android Oreo, which was launched in 2017, has still reached only a tiny proportion of the world’s Android devices. How tiny? Only 1.1 per cent.

In Google’s latest distribution chart for Android by the end of January 2018, Android 8.0 and Android 8.1 have only managed to reach a total of 1.1 per cent smartphone combined. The initial Android 8.0 update has only reached a mere 0.8 per cent. However, Oreo’s loss has proved to be a massive gain for Android Nougat 7.0 and 7.1, which at 28.5 per cent is leading the numbers game for the first time. It has managed to surpass 2015’s Android Marshmallow by a tiny margin, which is stuck at 28.1 per cent. Android Lollipop and KitKat are following them, although with considerably lower numbers.

 

Android Distribution Chart Jan 2018

However, Google might manage to reach close to iOS’s distribution numbers if their Project Treble becomes a huge success. If you were wondering, iOS 11 managed to reach 65 per cent of devices a few days ago, which is an appreciable achievement considering the issues iOS 11 is riddled with.

