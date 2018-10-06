search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India will look to wrap things up on Saturday when they take on West Indies on Day three of the first Test. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3: Windies lose Kraigg Brathwaite before lunch
 
Technology, In Other News

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 6, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Businessweek incorrectly reports that Apple found “malicious chips” in servers on its network in 2015, says Apple.
Apple has repeatedly explained to Bloomberg reporters and editors over the past 12 months, there is no truth to these claims.
 Apple has repeatedly explained to Bloomberg reporters and editors over the past 12 months, there is no truth to these claims.

The October 2018 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek incorrectly reports that Apple found “malicious chips” in servers on its network in 2015. As Apple has repeatedly explained to Bloomberg reporters and editors over the past 12 months, there is no truth to these claims.

Apple provided Bloomberg Businessweek with the following statement before their story was published:

 

Over the course of the past year, Bloomberg has contacted us multiple times with claims, sometimes vague and sometimes elaborate, of an alleged security incident at Apple. Each time, we have conducted rigorous internal investigations based on their inquiries and each time we have found absolutely no evidence to support any of them. We have repeatedly and consistently offered factual responses, on the record, refuting virtually every aspect of Bloomberg’s story relating to Apple.

On this we can be very clear: Apple has never found malicious chips, “hardware manipulations” or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server. Apple never had any contact with the FBI or any other agency about such an incident. We are not aware of any investigation by the FBI, nor are our contacts in law enforcement.

In response to Bloomberg’s latest version of the narrative, we present the following facts: Siri and Topsy never shared servers; Siri has never been deployed on servers sold to us by Super Micro; and Topsy data was limited to approximately 2,000 Super Micro servers, not 7,000. None of those servers have ever been found to hold malicious chips.

As a matter of practice, before servers are put into production at Apple they are inspected for security vulnerabilities and we update all firmware and software with the latest protections. We did not uncover any unusual vulnerabilities in the servers we purchased from Super Micro when we updated the firmware and software according to our standard procedures.

We are deeply disappointed that in their dealings with us, Bloomberg’s reporters have not been open to the possibility that they or their sources might be wrong or misinformed. Our best guess is that they are confusing their story with a previously-reported 2016 incident in which we discovered an infected driver on a single Super Micro server in one of our labs. That one-time event was determined to be accidental and not a targeted attack against Apple.

While there has been no claim that customer data was involved, we take these allegations seriously and we want users to know that we do everything possible to safeguard the personal information they entrust to us. We also want them to know that what Bloomberg is reporting about Apple is inaccurate.

Apple has always believed in being transparent about the ways we handle and protect data. If there were ever such an event as Bloomberg News has claimed, we would be forthcoming about it and we would work closely with law enforcement. Apple engineers conduct regular and rigorous security screenings to ensure that our systems are safe. We know that security is an endless race and that’s why we constantly fortify our systems against increasingly sophisticated hackers and cybercriminals who want to steal our data.

The published Businessweek story also claims that Apple “reported the incident to the FBI but kept details about what it had detected tightly held, even internally.” In November 2017, after we had first been presented with this allegation, we provided the following information to Bloomberg as part of a lengthy and detailed, on-the-record response. It first addresses their reporters’ unsubstantiated claims about a supposed internal investigation:

Despite numerous discussions across multiple teams and organisations, no one at Apple has ever heard of this investigation. Businessweek has refused to provide us with any information to track down the supposed proceedings or findings. Nor have they demonstrated any understanding of the standard procedures which were supposedly circumvented. 

No one from Apple ever reached out to the FBI about anything like this, and we have never heard from the FBI about an investigation of this kind — much less tried to restrict it. 

In an appearance this morning on Bloomberg Television, reporter Jordan Robertson made further claims about the supposed discovery of malicious chips, saying, “In Apple’s case, our understanding is it was a random spot check of some problematic servers that led to this detection.”

As we have previously informed Bloomberg, this is completely untrue. Apple has never found malicious chips in our servers.

Finally, in response to questions we have received from other news organisations since Businessweek published its story, we are not under any kind of gag order or other confidentiality obligations.

Tags: apple, chip, malicious, hacking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what your brain learns during sleep

During sleep, the brain even reactivates memory traces that it can no longer remember later on. (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3: Windies lose Kraigg Brathwaite before lunch

India will look to wrap things up on Saturday when they take on West Indies on Day three of the first Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Education can help improve decision-making ability, says study

Study found that those who took part in the education intervention had higher scores of economic rationality.
 

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

Apple has repeatedly explained to Bloomberg reporters and editors over the past 12 months, there is no truth to these claims.
 

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

The long-documented problem with online bullying is that it is relentless.
 

Holy Cow! A $100K meteorite was being used as a doorstop rock

University Geology Professor Mona Sirbescu first identified the piece as more than just a rock. She then sent two small slices of the rock to the Smithsonian for confirmation. "I could tell right away that this was something special," she said. "It's the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically."
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

China tech stocks Lenovo, ZTE tumble after chip hack report

Super Micro, headquartered in San Jose, California, denied its products contained malicious chips.c

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

The long-documented problem with online bullying is that it is relentless.

ISS says renegotiating Dell tracking stock offer would be best option

Dell has said it has met with investment banks to explore an initial public offering (IPO) as an alternative transaction.

Lenovo and ZTE tumble on fears over China hack report

Bloomberg Businessweek cited 17 unidentified sources from intelligence agencies and businesses as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by about 30 companies and multiple US government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.

UK cyber security agency backs Apple, Amazon China hack denials

Bloomberg Businessweek on Thursday cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple US government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham