Google Calendar to show how much time you have spent in meetings

Washington: Tech giant Google will soon roll out a new feature called 'time insights' panel to Calendar, showing users how much of their working week is spent in meetings.

According to a blog post by Google, spotted by The Verge, 'time Insights' will show information including a breakdown of a user's total time, time spent in meetings, and a list of people they have to spend time with the most.

Google also shared a screenshot of what the feature will look like. In addition to the features listed above, a user's time breakdown will also show them how much time they have spent in one-on-one meetings versus group meetings.

Interestingly, the feature will only be visible to a user, and not their manager, according to Google.

The Verge also obtained a support document provided by Google that gives more detail on how the feature works and which events will count toward 'time insights'.

Reportedly, 'time insights' will be on by default, and will be rolling out gradually to users over the next 14 days.

The feature will be made available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers.

As per The Verge, it will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, and Frontline, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

