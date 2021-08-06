Technology Other News 06 Aug 2021 Facebook redesigns s ...
Facebook redesigns settings for easy tool access

Published Aug 6, 2021
Facebook has also relocated several autonomous settings so that they stand alongside related settings
 The settings search function, the Privacy Settings category has also been improved. (PTI Photo)

Washington: In order to make the platform's tools and features easier to access for its users, the social media giant Facebook has redesigned its settings page.

"Whether it's managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people shouldn't have to think too hard about where to start. That's why we've reduced the number of categories, and renamed them to more closely match people's mental models," said Facebook wrote in an official blog post.

 

Mashable India reported that the Facebook Settings page is now grouped into six broad categories, "each allowing access to a related set of settings." The categories are- Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.

Facebook has also relocated several autonomous settings so that they stand alongside related settings. For example, the News Feed setting, which previously had a smaller category of its own, will now be listed under 'Preferences', grouped with similar settings.

 

The settings search function, the Privacy Settings category has also been improved. There's also a newly-added shortcut to Privacy Checkup, right at the top of the Settings landing page.

As per Mashable India, the Facebook Settings redesign has already begun rolling out for Android, iOS, mobile web, and FB Lite.

...
