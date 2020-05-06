42nd Day Of Lockdown

Technology Other News 06 May 2020 Hey wait, don't ...
Technology, In Other News

Hey wait, don't click on that Aarogya Setu link; it could be a Pak spy trap

PTI
Published May 6, 2020, 6:12 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2020, 7:02 pm IST
Some people are receiving malicious links via WhatsApp, the police said, and it was being used by Pakistan groups to collect data.
If you receive such links, delete it, the police advised. But if you’ve already downloaded the app from such a link on WhatsApp or SMS, it would be better to do a factory reset of your phone to protect it.
 If you receive such links, delete it, the police advised. But if you've already downloaded the app from such a link on WhatsApp or SMS, it would be better to do a factory reset of your phone to protect it.

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on Wednesday issued a cyber security alert and told people to download the Aarogya Setu application only from the Google Play Store and Apple App store.

The alert was issued because some people were receiving SMS or WhatsApp messages containing a link to download the Aarogya Setu App. “Please do not click on the link to download Aarogya Setu App,” the police cautioned on its twitter handle.

 

If you receive such links, delete it, the police advised. But if you’ve already downloaded the app from such a link, it would be better to do a factory reset of your phone to protect it.

“These links are malicious and leading to download of an App called ChatMe on the screen, which is being used by Pakistan-based groups to take away data,” the Commissionerate of Police said.

Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi said the police issued the cyber security alert based on inputs from intelligence agencies.

...
Tags: aarogya setu, whatsapp, cyber security, data protection, pakistani hackers, malware, malicious apps


