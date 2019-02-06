search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Colin Munro got off to a good start, but was dismissed for 34 by Krunal Pandya. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st T20: Seifert, Williamson power Kiwis to 219-6
 
Technology, In Other News

Parliamentary panel summons Twitter officials over safeguarding of citizens' rights

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 11:20 am IST
The panel has also called representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appear before it
Last year, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the government had issued a notice to Facebook, seeking its response over user data breach and details of the measures it had put in place to ensure the safety and prevention of misuse of personal data.
 Last year, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the government had issued a notice to Facebook, seeking its response over user data breach and details of the measures it had put in place to ensure the safety and prevention of misuse of personal data.

The parliamentary panel on information technology has summoned Twitter officials over the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights on social media platforms, its head Anurag Thakur said Tuesday.

The panel has also called representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appear before it during its meeting scheduled for February 11.

 

Thakur, a BJP MP, tweeted the agenda of the panel's meeting to be held next week, saying the panel has called representatives of Twitter to appear before the panel on the issue.

He also sought views and suggestions from the general public on the matter.

The social media giant has been summoned days after the members of Youth for Social Media Democracy, a right-wing group, protested outside its office alleging that Twitter has acquired an "anti-right-wing attitude" and has been blocking their accounts.

Apparently, some of the members of the right-wing group have also written to Thakur.

Last year, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the government had issued a notice to Facebook, seeking its response over user data breach and details of the measures it had put in place to ensure the safety and prevention of misuse of personal data.

The panel had also directed the Information Technology Ministry officials to get in "written commitment" from Facebook and other social networking sites that their platforms would not be used to manipulate Indian elections.

Of late, Twitter has become an important tool for all political leaders in communicating and sharing their views on various issues with the people.

The social networking platforms such as Twitter could play an important role in influencing the parliamentary election due this summer.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: twitter, india, parliamentary panel, social media


Latest From Technology

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 will be launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

New details about Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India edition leak

The OPPO K1 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notched display.

OPPO K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor, 25MP selfie camera launched

Animoji is supported on newer iPhones and iPads.

Apple to add more Animoji in iOS 12.2

This basically means, if you have more photos than the permissible limit, the company will delete them.

Say bye bye to your 1TB Flickr storage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

The man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins (Photo:Twitter)
 

OPPO K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor, 25MP selfie camera launched

The OPPO K1 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notched display.
 

Next-Gen Honda City 2020: What to expect

Honda is already working on the new-gen Jazz overseas; current Jazz and City share platform.
 

Awarded Padma Shri for my talent; not physical differentiation: Narthaki Nataraj

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Narthaki specializes in the Thanjavar-based Nayaka Bhava tradition and has become a known face associated with this dance form in India and abroad. (Photo: narthakinataraj.com)
 

Liam Neeson said he wanted to kill a black guy after friend's rape, draws flak online

Liam Neeson. (Photo | AP)
 

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

Live Transcribe has the potential to give people who are deaf or hard of hearing greater independence in their everyday interactions. Sound Amplifier with wired headphones can filter, augment and amplify the sounds in your environment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Weak iPhone demand prompts AMS to suspend dividend

Investors punished the Swiss-listed firm’s already battered shares also for its decision to no longer provide a mid-term guidance figure.

Clear rules apply to all providers in building 5G network

Huawei Technologies faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government.

Amazon grocery service slowly returns in India after e-commerce disruption

India allowed Amazon to retail food products in the country in 2017 and the company committed USD 500 million in investment.

US House Democrats want Apple to answer questions on FaceTime flaw

The flaw in the software allowed users to hear the audio of a person they were calling before that person answered the call.

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

Boeing will be providing financial, engineering and industrial resources for the supersonic jets.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham