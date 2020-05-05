42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

49,368

2,934

Recovered

13,739

894

Deaths

1,658

92

Maharashtra155252465583 Gujarat62451381368 Delhi5105146864 Tamil Nadu4058148533 Rajasthan3158152589 Madhya Pradesh30591000176 Uttar Pradesh288098756 Andhra Pradesh171758934 Punjab145113325 West Bengal1344264140 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7413208 Karnataka67333128 Haryana5482566 Bihar5351604 Kerala5034624 Odisha176601 Jharkhand119273 Chandigarh115211 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh58360 Assam44331 Himachal Pradesh42343 Tripura2920 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Technology Other News 05 May 2020 Get liquor home deli ...
Technology, In Other News

Get liquor home delivered in Chhattisgarh via state’s web portal, app to avoid crowds

PTI
Published May 5, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
The government launched the portal and app after a large number of people queued up outside wine shops, flouting physical distancing norms
A policeman tries to enforce physical distancing people crowd together in a queue to buy alcohol after authorities permitted the opening of liquor shops with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Jheel Khurenja in East Delhi, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 A policeman tries to enforce physical distancing people crowd together in a queue to buy alcohol after authorities permitted the opening of liquor shops with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Jheel Khurenja in East Delhi, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state to avoid crowding at wine shops during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. 

The portal has been named after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), which controls the sale of liquor in the state, a public relations department official here said.

 

The liquor shops, which were closed since March 23, opened from Monday across the state, except in the COVID-19 containment zones and shopping malls, following the Centres decision to ease some curbs during the lockdown.  But, a large number of people queued up outside liquor outlets in the state capital Raipur and other districts, defying the physical distancing norms.

“The state government has given permission for online sale of liquor so that crowding at wine shops can be discouraged,” the official said.

People can book orders directly through the CSMCL website or its mobile app available on Play Store.  However, the home delivery facility will not be available in Raipur and Korba districts which are not classified as green zones, the official said.

The Centre has classified districts as red, orange and green zones based on the COVID-19 risk profiling.

People will have to register their mobile number, Aadhaar number and address to place an order online, which will be confirmed through an OTP (one time password).  A customer can order up to 5,000 ml of liquor at a time for home delivery, the official said, adding that the delivery charge is Rs 120.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: lockdown, chhattisgarh, raipur, liquor sales, liquor shops, delivery apps


Latest From Technology

A soldier of the Swiss army holds a smartphone with an app using Decentralized Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (DP-3T) Thursday, April 30, 2020. The debate on privacy is especially urgent in Europe, where academics and civil liberties activists are pushing for solutions that protect personal data. (Photo | AP)

Apps on Google, Apple APIs not allowed to track location, indie app Aarogya Setu does

Samsung and LG are extending incentives like no-cost EMIs and cashbacks apart from promising home delivery of products through their network of retail sales network.

Pre-book Samsung, LG electronics online to get offers on delivery after lockdown

Migrant workers from Punjab make a plea to officials outside District Collector's office to arrange a means of transport for them, after the government allowed people to travel to their respective destinations, in Bengaluru, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

No more Shaheen Bagh, Jantar Mantar, protests go online, indoors amid covid lockdown

People drive around with anti-Bezos signs, make noise and block traffic as they participate in a

Amazon executive says he quit to protest firing of employees, toxic company culture



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Intel buys Moovit app to boost bet on self-driving cars in times of social distancing

Deep-pocketed companies such as Intel, which is sitting on USD 11.4 billion cash, are expected to forge ahead with their investments in fields they believe will turn into gold mines. After Intel bought Mobileye, the self-driving car startup's revenue has ballooned from $210 million in 2017 to $879 million last year. That’s a reflection of the big bets being placed on automated driving by both major technology companies, such as Google spinoff Waymo and Apple, and automakers such as General Motors and Toyota. (Photo | Mobileye)

Amazon executive says he quit to protest firing of employees, toxic company culture

People drive around with anti-Bezos signs, make noise and block traffic as they participate in a

28 government covid apps not open source, cannot be checked for vulnerabilities

Apart from Aarogya Setu, the Centre and state governments are using at least 28 mobile applications to tackle the covid-19 pandemic. (Representative Image | AFP)

BSNL’s free broadband plan to aid work from home extended till May 19

BSNL landline users who opt for the plan get up to 5GB data daily at a speed of 10 Mbps, after which the speed falls to 1Mbps.

IIT Madras start-up develops smart dustbin system to prevent COVID-19 spread

The team claims that only 28 per cent of the waste generated in India is recycled and various studies found that the waste generated in the country was doubling every five years. (Representative Image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham