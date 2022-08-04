  
Technology Other News 04 Aug 2022 Meity blocks 348 app ...
Technology, In Other News

Meity blocks 348 apps identified by Home Ministry: MoS IT

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 4, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said the apps are developed by various countries, including China. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said the apps are developed by various countries, including China. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

New Delhi: The government has blocked 348 mobile applications that were identified by the Home Ministry for transmitting users' information in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said the apps are developed by various countries, including China.

"Based on the request from MHA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked those 348 mobile applications since such data transmissions infringes the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State," he said.

There was no mention of the time period when these 348 apps were blocked by the Meity.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: mobile application, digital privacy, ministry of electronics and information technology
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Technology

This is higher than 19 lakh such accounts banned by WhatsApp in May, 16 lakh accounts in April, and 18.05 lakh such accounts in March.(PTI Photo)

WhatsApp bans over 22 lakh Indian accounts in June

The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund. — DC File Image

4G connectivity services to start in more villages

The medial prefrontal cortex, or mPFC, is a part of the human brain that records human activities, and is a good tool to make predictions about to what extent people can be persuaded. (Representational Image)

A game-changer in predicting individual decision making

All cooperative banks are using a cheap software that is made in Mumbai and is priced at Rs 12 lakh whereas nationalised and leading private banks have gone in for an impregnable automated security banking software developed by Infosys and TCS that costs around Rs 6.70 crore. — Representational image/DC

Hackers prey on coop banks with cheap security software: Police



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Samsung has huge incoming selection of official Galaxy S22 accessories

Galaxy S22 Ultra, or S22 Note owners, regardless of what the name ends up being, get to enjoy almost the entire selection too, except for the Frame Cover line. (AFP Photo)

WhatsApp bans over 22 lakh Indian accounts in June

This is higher than 19 lakh such accounts banned by WhatsApp in May, 16 lakh accounts in April, and 18.05 lakh such accounts in March.(PTI Photo)

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon drivers wait next to a Crunch Time station as their logistics systems is offline at the Amazon Delivery Station in Rosemead, California. (Photo: AP)

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Elon Musk. (AP)

India successfully test-fires two more surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast

The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAMs) scored direct hits against high speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur during the flight tests. (ANI File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->