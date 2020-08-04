133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Technology Other News 04 Aug 2020 No more H-1B workers ...
Technology, In Other News

No more H-1B workers in federal contracts, Trump’s executive order keeps them out

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2020, 9:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2020, 11:44 am IST
The move follows the June 23 suspension of H-1B and other foreign work visas until end 2020 to safeguard American jobs in an election year.
The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. It is said that 70 per cent of H-1B visas are awarded to Indians. (Photo | Pixabay - Mohamed Hassan)
 The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. It is said that 70 per cent of H-1B visas are awarded to Indians. (Photo | Pixabay - Mohamed Hassan)

Washington: In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers, mainly those with H-1B visas.

The move came over a month after the Trump administration on June 23 suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in a crucial election year.

 

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

“Today I am signing an executive order to ensure that the federal government lives by a very simple rule, hire American,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday before signing the order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts.

 

Trump told reporters that his administration will not tolerate firing of hardworking Americans in the pursuit of cheap foreign labour.

“As we speak, we’re finalising the H-1B regulation so that no American workers are replaced ever again. H-1B should be used for top highly paid talent to create American jobs, not as inexpensive labour programmes and destroy American jobs,” said Trump, who was surrounded across the Cabinet Room table with individuals campaigning against job outsourcing.

Prominent among them were Sara Blackwell, founder and president of Florida-based Protect US Workers organisation; Jonathan Hicks, a software engineer in the Tennessee Valley Authority; and Kevin Lynn, founder of Pennsylvania-based US Tech Workers.

 

The H-1B visa has an annual numerical limit cap of 65,000 visas each fiscal year as mandated by the Congress. The first 20,000 petitions filed on behalf of beneficiaries with a US master’s degree or higher are exempt from the cap.

The executive order requires all federal agencies to complete an internal audit within 120 days and assess whether they are in compliance with the requirement that only US citizens and nationals are appointed to the competitive service.

As a result, the Department of Labour will also finalise guidelines to prevent H-1B employers from moving H-1B workers to other employers’ job sites to displace American workers.

 

Trump’s order follows the federally-owned Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) announcement that it will outsource 20 per cent of its technology jobs to companies based in foreign countries.

TVA’s action could cause more than 200 highly-skilled American tech workers in Tennessee to lose their jobs to low-wage, foreign workers hired on temporary work visas, the president said.

Outsourcing hundreds of workers is especially detrimental in the middle of a pandemic, which has already cost millions of Americans their jobs, the White House said in a statement.

 

Given the current climate of rampant intellectual property theft, outsourcing IT jobs that involve sensitive information could pose a national security risk, it said. According to the White House, Trump’s actions will help combat employers’ misuse of H-1B visas, which were never intended to replace qualified American workers with low-cost foreign labour.

One of the participants present during the signing of the order told the president that as many as 70 per cent of the H-1B visa goes to people from India.

Trump said he favours a merit-based immigration system that brings in high-skilled people that creates jobs inside the US and not take away the jobs of Americans.

 

“We are going to be discussing very shortly an immigration bill, which covers this and many other things. It will be a very, very comprehensive bill. It’s a word that some people love, and some people hate. But it’d be very comprehensive only in the sense that it covered just about everything.

“It will be based on merit. It will cover territory that nobody would have thought could have ever been agreed to,” Trump said.

The bill will be signed after the convention, Trump said, referring to the ruling Republican Party event later this month where he would be formally nominated as the party’s candidate in the presidential election. Democratic Party’s candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden will challenge Trump in the November 3 election.

 

“Immigration will be very merit based, but it’ll be, it’ll be great for the worker. And it’ll be great for people coming into our country, but coming into our country legally and loving the country and wanting to help our country as opposed to people coming in. And they don’t like our country,” Trump said.

Whether changes will be implemented and enforced remains to be seen, said Ron Hira, a Howard University professor who studies the H-1B visa regime.

Major Silicon Valley technology companies may be affected, as most have extensive contracts with the federal government and also obtain workers from staffing and technology firms, Hira was quoted as saying by The Mercury News.

 

The US government is by far the largest consumer of contracted information-technology work but data are scarce on how many H-1Bs may be working on government contracts or how much government contract work is being done overseas, the San Jose-based newspaper quoted Hira as saying.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: h-1b visa, indian it workers, silicon valley, immigration bill


Latest From Technology

In November last year Google announced it had reached agreement to buy Fitbit, which produces wearable fitness trackers and watches that communicate with a health monitoring app.

EU probes whether Google bid for Fitbit will give it unfair market advantage

Google has been unable to make significant inroads as a device maker so far, despite generally positive reviews for the devices, especially their cameras. So one will have to wait and see whether the Google Pixel 4a will beat the Apple iPhone SE in sales.

Google unveils budget Pixel 4a and it is priced lower than last year's model

Some Republican leaders, including House Minority Whip, have written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying they suspect that Microsoft, which is in talks to buy the US operations of TikTok, despite being a US company, may be compromised. (Photo | AFP)

Trump wants a big cut from TikTok US’ sale for the treasury

Renault, Orange, Deutsche Bank, and Lufthansa recently plumped for Google Cloud. Volkswagen signed up with Amazon Web Services. The French health ministry chose Microsoft to house its research data.

US supremacy on cloud services has Europe worried about losing out on data wealth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Government bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

As many as 275 other Chinese apps could also be on the chopping block over similar concerns, including the hugely popular “PUBG Mobile” game owned by tech giant Tencent. (Photo | Flickr- Whelsko)

Google unveils budget Pixel 4a and it is priced lower than last year's model

Google has been unable to make significant inroads as a device maker so far, despite generally positive reviews for the devices, especially their cameras. So one will have to wait and see whether the Google Pixel 4a will beat the Apple iPhone SE in sales.

Tech This Week | What we learned from the US antitrust inquiry

Pressure has been growing both from the right and the left—and sometimes internally—to do something about the overwhelming dominance of the internet platforms. In this photo, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg. The four CEOs on Wednesday attended an antitrust hearing of the US House Judiciary Committee. (Photo | AP)

EU probes whether Google bid for Fitbit will give it unfair market advantage

In November last year Google announced it had reached agreement to buy Fitbit, which produces wearable fitness trackers and watches that communicate with a health monitoring app.

NASA launches most sophisticated Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

An Atlas V rocket with the Perseverance rover lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020. - The Perseverance rover will seek signs of ancient life on Mars and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth. The Atlas V is one of the largest rockets available for interplanetary flight, having also launched the InSight and Curiosity to Mars. The launch vehicle is provided by United Launch Alliance. Perseverance is scheduled to arrive at the Jezero Crater on Mars on February 18, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham