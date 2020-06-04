72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

216,805

9,619

Recovered

104,071

3,786

Deaths

6,088

259

Maharashtra74860323292587 Tamil Nadu2587214316208 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18117122121122 Rajasthan96526744209 Uttar Pradesh88705257230 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Karnataka4063151453 Andhra Pradesh3971246468 Bihar3945174123 Telangana3020155699 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Odisha238814169 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Kerala149565112 Assam14862854 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Puducherry88300 Manipur83110 Goa73500 Nagaland5800 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1410 Sikkim200
Technology Other News 04 Jun 2020 Won’t support ...
Technology, In Other News

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

AFP
Published Jun 4, 2020, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2020, 5:00 pm IST
It could hit the President’s election campaign among Gen Z on the platform where within eight months he had gained 1.5 million subscribers.
Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)

San Francisco: Snapchat on Wednesday became the latest social network moving to curb the reach of US President Donald Trump, claiming the president has been inciting “racial violence.”

The youth-focused social network said it would no longer promote Trump on its Discover platform for recommended content.

 

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” a statement from Snapchat said.

The move came days after Twitter took an unprecedented stand by hiding a Trump post it said promoted violence, heating up the White House war with Silicon Valley and social media.

Snapchat parent Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel over the weekend sent a lengthy memo to employees condemning what he saw as a legacy of racial injustice and violence in the US.

Snapchat will not promote accounts in the US that are linked to people who incite racial violence on or off the messaging platform, according Spiegel.

“Every minute we are silent in the face of evil and wrongdoing we are acting in support of evildoers,” Spiegel wrote as companies responded to the outrage over the police killing of a black man in Minnesota.

“I am heartbroken and enraged by the treatment of black people and people of color in America.”

The Discover feature at Snapchat is a curated platform on which the California-based company gets to decide what it recommends to users.

No longer recommended        

Trump’s account remains on the platform, it will just no longer be recommended viewing, according to Snapchat.

“We will make it clear with our actions that there is no gray area when it comes to racism, violence, and injustice—and we will not promote it, nor those who support it, on our platform,” Spiegel said in the memo.

Snapchat is particularly popular with young internet users, claiming that about half of the US “Generation Z” population tapping into news through its Discover feature.

“There are plenty of debates to be had about the future of our country and the world,” Spiegel said.

“But there is simply no room for debate in our country about the value of human life and the importance of a constant struggle for freedom, equality, and justice.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.”

Parscale said in a statement: “Snapchat hates that so many of their users watch the president’s content and so they are actively engaging in voter suppression... If you’re a conservative, they do not want to hear from you, they do not want you to vote. They view you as a deplorable and they do not want you to exist on their platform.”

Facebook looks away              

The move by Twitter last week prompted an angry response by Trump, who within days signed an executive order calling for heightened government oversight of social platforms.

Trump accuses the platforms of “censorship” and limiting “free speech,” but his critics say the president has distorted the interpretation of those terms and is himself seeking to regulate online content.

In contrast to Twitter and Snapchat, Facebook has defended his decision not to interfere with posts by Trump.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his position in a call with employees this week, according to reports, despite criticism of the Facebook policy by civil rights activists.

The coronavirus pandemic has put an abrupt stop to traditional US political means of courting young voters—forcing presidential candidates to turn to Snapchat instead.

The photo-sending app that boasts 229 million users—better known for filters that turn your face into a puppy or a vampire—is a new battlefield for opponents Trump and Biden, both of whom are in their 70s.

Last month, Ken Farnaso, the Trump campaign deputy press secretary, told AFP that Snapchat was an important element of the re-election effort and that the Republican was ahead of Biden on the platform.

“It’s clear that we’re wiping the floor with Biden’s campaign,” Farnaso said of the Snapchat effort.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: donald trump, snapchat, social media, twitter, facebook


Latest From Technology

In its suit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the fact checks on the president’s tweets, which CDT said is Twitter’s right as a private company. (Photo | AP)

Donald Trump gets sued

The partnership will allow users to choose from a wide variety of music to add to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content, a statement said.

Facebook users, you can now add songs to your profile from Saregama

Google pulls popular Indian app that helped remove Chinese apps from phones. (Photo- PTI)

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

“I stand with the Black and African American community and we are committed to building on this work in our company and in our communities,” Nadella said

No place for hate: Satya Nadella backs Black Americans, as he did Muslim Indians



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

How dare Twitter fact-check Trump? Social media set to get a taste of executive might

President Donald Trump and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are seen in this combination picture. The President's draft executive order was expected to argue that actions like Twitter’s fact check labeling meant they should lose the protections of being a “platform.” The order was also expected to try to hold back federal advertising dollars from Twitter and other social media companies that “violate free speech principles

Google knows where you are even if you opt not to share location info, says lawsuit

Google is watching and tracking you, even when you don't know it or haven't consented to it, an investigation has found.

Donald Trump gets sued

In its suit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the fact checks on the president’s tweets, which CDT said is Twitter’s right as a private company. (Photo | AP)

Aussie papers go digital, downsize amid double whammy of Google-Facebook and COVID

Many News Corp. print mastheads were challenged and the double impact of the coronavirus lockdown plus tech platforms such as Google and Facebook not remunerating local publishers for content made the mastheads unsustainable, News Corp. Australasia executive chairman Miller said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham